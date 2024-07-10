Record sale, nearly one million dollars, for a Conan Doyle’s autographed manuscript about Sherlock Holmes. The manuscript of “The Sign of the Four”the second of four novels by Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930) featuring private detective Sherlock Holmes, was sold at auction by Sotheby’s in New York for $960,000 (about €896,000), breaking the record for any autograph by the Scottish writer. The buyer asked not to be named. The literary document, which was valued at $800,000, comes from the library of American surgeon and book collector Rodney P. SwantkoThe autograph is signed twice by Conan Doyle and contains changes aimed at “Americanizing” the text for publication in the United States. The manuscript is offered together with a collection of autographed letters between Conan Doyle and J. M Stoddartthe American businessman and editor of Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine who commissioned The Sign of Four. The letters recount the book’s progress, including discussions about the title and Conan Doyle’s satisfaction with the printing, particularly the illustrations.