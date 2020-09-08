The stage was a parade of tears, of flesh, of jerseys, of culottes, of blood, and a dash in a forest on a fairy-tale island that Bennett, the Irish colossus, gained, the large elephant that this time didn’t let himself eat the snack for the mouse Ewan, and that the Australian got here out of the Irishman’s pocket within the final 10 meters, he was so connected to his wheel, virtually as a lot as in Sisteron, and he tried to climb them, however he was stopped by a skillful Morkov maneuver, Bennett’s pitcher, who when he lifted his foot closed simply to his proper to decelerate the advance of Ewan, the skillful, who can not stand his means to benefit from the work of others. It’s the second Tour for Bennett, 29 years previous, winner already in Giro y Vuelta, and it’s his first victory within the massive boucle.

Civilization is the roundabout, the roundabout is the enemy of biking and France, so civilized, is the paradise of roundabouts, builds greater than every other European nation, and on the coast stage, between the islands so picturesque and touristy with Its spectacular bridges have been counted to 78, one each two kilometers, and in addition 5 degree crossings, and there was no time or capability to recount different gadgets that remodel the asphalt into an impediment course: protrusions of pedestrian crossings, outgrowths of concrete to slender the street, flower beds, cobblestones within the pedestrian streets by way of which cyclists have been thrown as a result of it appears to be like lovely on TV and even visitors indicators caught in the midst of nowhere. “Prudence”, he requested the cyclists for the day by day pamphlet that these liable for roads and departments distribute within the morning. “It’s the stage of the roundabout data.” And these are a tumor that since they started to be counted within the Tour, 25 years in the past, has not stopped rising and multiplying in a metastasis plan: in 1996 there have been 190 in its 3,700 kilometers, in 2020 there are already 500 and three,484 kilometers. And the so-called “exhausting spots”, hazard, have multiplied by six, and by 4 the warning panels that make you dizzy in yellow, with multiplication, saturation of arrows and warnings, and cyclists go sooner daily, as a result of they love the liberty. Common of the stage: 46,943 kilometers per hour. Common of the Tour, traveled 1,704 kilometers: 40,320 kilometers per hour. Numbers near the file.

Freedom is the wind, which generally faces, generally from the again and generally from the facet, and when it touches the nostril, some take it for an enemy, however it’s all the time the ally of the courageous, their weapon, the factor that It does higher: with out mountains there could be no climbers, with out wind there could be solely indoor cyclists, and the wind blew on the identical day, on the identical stage, from all sides, and the cyclists needed to get pleasure from it by organizing offensives allied with it, and so forth , winged, they crossed marshes that in Marennes they’ve reworked into claires, massive swimming pools of seawater, during which they refine their greatest oysters, fed by the algae that multiply.

Civilization and freedom collided, and cyclists misplaced, essentially the most unprotected and the hardest: they will with Covid 19, with ambushes, with the unhealthy needs of some, and on the identical time, to outlive, they make others fall, They eat the bottom, they put the handlebars in them, they power them to take the curves with a knife. They dwell in everlasting battle, they usually additionally survive the stress that others much less made to this life sends to an overdose of anxiolytics. All of the fan makes an attempt resulted in destruction in opposition to the asphalt: a badly taken roundabout, an island in the midst of a straight, a degree crossing in a curve … That is how the Deceuninck occurred – the Belgian crew appears too nameless currently and needed to depart indicators of his Tour with the nice specialty of his large riders — at Le Gua, a 90 diploma flip off the street and out of the wind 103 kilometers from the end; the one from Egan’s Ineos, the Colombian wind-lover who destroys his hair with the razor dealt with by bites and exhibits off half a peeled coconut, close to the nice bridge of the Ile de Ré … And there have been three or 4 extra falls that didn’t want any international assist, no assaults or followers. They fell below their very own weight, as a result of they have been inevitable.

A number of the greatest within the normal, like Guillaume Martin, caught in two falls, expended extra power and energy on a day like this, so flat, so sprinting, than the times of the Alps and the Pyrenees, but it surely ended within the nice platoon, during which none have been lacking.

And the veterans inform everybody, that is the Tour, buddy. Did not you desire a bike? Effectively, pedal.