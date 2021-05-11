Record Reviews What happened to St. Vincent, one of the pioneers of 2010s pop? The musician turned deep into the past and was inspired by his father’s record shelf

In addition to Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent created the Spotify list, which showcases music inspired by the record from Lou Reed to Stevie Wonder and Joni Mitchell.

St. Vincent: Daddy’s Home.

Loma Vista. ★★★

It strikes first amazement. What St. Vincent has it really happened?

An American among the top art rockers, pop pioneers and musicians of the 2010s in general Annie Clarkin can remember especially three sovereign concerts of a rare scale on the Helsinki scale.

In Flow 2012, St. Vincent was startled by throwing himself Björkin and Feistin after the concerts furiously on the hands of the audience.

The musician’s guitar heroism rose Princen to the amazing cabaret level that reminded me of The Circus’s wild and soaring club gig 2014.

Less than three years ago, Flow culminated again in the St. Vincent spectacle, when Clark, who was cannonballed in his briskly colored outfit, enchanted more powerfully with his audiovisual machine rock show than he bounced on the main stage. Kendrick Lamar.

The condensation of Pop’s talent seemed to have landed in Helsinki with his spacecraft.

St. Vincent has performed style jumps and role-playing games in his latest albums in the same spirit as his obvious role model David Bowie: The records have been holistic launches, was it then Masseductionthe majestic glampop of the album (2017) or the electronic lunatic pop proge of the 2014 title album.

If Clark has been staring at the possibilities of modern pop on his records, leaning on the canon of art rock, St. Vincent’s sixth shift is reminiscent of a U-turn deep into the past.

Even so deep and so strange that it will appear on Friday Daddy’s Home builds somewhat uninterestingly beyond the supersonic for recycling and imitation.

The line now draws on the eclectic rich recordings of 1970s classics, to which Clark has said he grew up listening to his father’s vinyls.

Faijamusa, as is often said. Daddy’s Home recalls shades from Sly and the Family Stone to Steely Dan and Young Americans -Bowie Bowie. So there is soul and funk spirit as well as supple virtuoso rock, the sound of which grows from a nostalgic keyboard sound, soft-sounding drums, winds and a choir of backing singers.

Clark has created an inspiration playlist for the album Spotify, featuring music from the era Lou Reed Stevie Wonderiin and To Joni Mitchell.

Albumin hovering moments like Live in the Dream in turn breathe Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moonia, to whom Clark nods The Melting of the Sun. in the lyrics of the song.

Acoustically Daddy’s Home is an enjoyable, downright creepy warm-hearted trip.

As a producer, the leading background devil of the day’s interesting mainstream continues Jack Antonoff, which is familiar Lorden, Lana Del Reyn and Taylor Swiftin from the top recordings of recent years.

All however, after a fun human jamsmith, mild disappointment is hard to avoid. Clark has been able to reconcile clichés with the pop savior’s cloak, which now seems to have been forgotten in the closet.

Tribute-mindedness speaks more of a closing-time safe project than of the blazing manifesto of the 2020s, as has emerged in hopes.

No valid radiosingle or previous records will emerge from the songs Los Agelessin, New York, To Digital Fitness or Cruelin levels of moment.

The line emphasizing the album as a whole sits on the one hand with the ideals of the borrowed era.

The nearest one hits My Baby Wants a Baby, towards the end of which the growing melody cycle sounds like recycling too – now Sheena Eastonin 9 to 5 from the song.

Albumin the name refers to the 2019 release of Clark’s father, who was sentenced to years in prison for financial crime. The father theme is overshadowed by the sound and varying snippets of the story on the album.

In his texts, Clark scrolls like a collection of characters and narrative voices that remain distantly conscious. Knowing the social position of the musician, the message should be more prominent.

From time to time, raw incisions are made in the form of roaring and howling. A bit like Marilyn Manson thrown in James Brown would push his head into the relaxed jams colored by poking.

There should have been more of this contrast.

Critic’s Choices: Pambikallio delights, Coldplay returns to the stadium line

Single / pop

Pambikallio: Volvo.

Pearl Plates. ★★★★

Pauliina Nymanin and Lauri Kallion The duo Pambikallio is the most amazing Finnish newcomer of the year based on two singles. The sound echoes in a combination of Tame Impala ‘s soft retreat and Call me dreamy guitar Regina – in other words, Melody’s Echo Chamber debut album.

The tastefully and skillfully created whole sounds so appealing that the lack of originality doesn’t jump to bother. The band says that the recorded material can already be found beyond the needs of the album, and they are also watching the gigs. “No emm, I’m next to this / Let the sun toast before everything collapses,” is the prologue to the upcoming road trip summer.

Single / pop

Coldplay: Higher Power

Parlophone. ★★★

Coldplay the single, apparently anticipating the next round, heralds a return to the usual after a boring little album a year and a half ago. Higher Power bangs the familiar uncovered gigantic embrace of the world, gospel and edm shades, The Weeknd -mentral channeling of the 1980s, as well as Max Martin surface.

The composition is not enough, but the direction is right. Here I hear the promise of a new album and a world tour. Is the people’s movement tuned for the biggest band that left the day between Finland to arrive at the Olympic Stadium in the summer of 2022? I can participate.

Albums / rock

Iceage: Seek Shelter

Mexican Summer. ★★★

Danish punk and hardcore-backed Iceage brings an album to the table to the beat of almost the entire 1990s canon of British rock.

Jacket open to the raging Oasis rampart and rumble over there, The Verve’s defiant world pain here, in between the psychedelia of Primal Scream and Happy Mondays, and the noise candy of The Jesus and Mary Chain. Frost the ensemble with soul and Gospel teasing from Spiritualized and The Rolling Stones.

It may sound crowded, but the record shows a pleasant dedication as well as fun fitting solutions that utilize springs and fans.

Albums / indie

Sufjan Stevens: Convocations.

Asthmatic Kitty. ★★★

Sufjan Stevens has recorded at least enough insignificant side projects relative to the number of his classic studio albums that seem to draw from the same exploration of the cosmic mystery.

The style is continued by a megalomaniacal instrumental meditation work of 49 songs, two and a half hours and five LPs, which can be called a closing time therapy album in the worst and best sense.

Only released more than half a year after the previous album Convocations plays varyingly reduced and strenuous aava, insufficiently exhausting, and proven good music in the background of sleeping.