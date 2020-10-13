Record Reviews Two top guitarists were supposed to perform in Finland these weeks, but now we have to settle for their new records: Bill Frisell and John Scofield are still unsurpassed

Instead of concerts by Bill Frisell and John Scofield, there is contentment with new records.

Jazz

John Scofield: Swallow Tales. ECM. ★★★★

Jazz

Bill Frisell: Valentine. Blue Note. ★★★★

Early autumn was supposed to be a feast, at least for those who appreciate jazz-drawing top-class American guitarists. But no, there was no party.

Due to tighter corona restrictions, the guitarist Bill Frisellin the band did not perform on their record release tour in Espoo last week, nor did the guitarist John Scofield will perform in Pori next week – and his Finnish concert had to be canceled for the second time. That previous performance would have been in Helsinki in May, like Frisell, as part of the band’s long release tour.

And now the annoyance is slightly increased by the fact that both fresh trio recordings – Frisell Valentine and Scofield Swallow Tales – are more interesting than average, in their own series for better access for several years.

It is not a completely trivial matter, for many American styles stretching to Bill Frisell, 69, and John Scofield, 68, have recorded steadily with guaranteed for forty years. On average, one record per year, without major musical dips.

At the same time, both have remained, despite fluctuations in fashions and preferences, also favorites of the general public, as the traditional international reader poll of American Downbeat magazine testifies year after year. They share the Top Positions of the world’s best jazz guitarist over and over again Pat Methenyn with, Frisell usually in second and Scofield in third.

Indeed, Frisell and Scofield have achieved almost the almost possible in their precarious realm, but without relinquishing their most important, sovereignty. Yes: such long careers based solely on one’s own desires are exceptional, and in any genre of rhythmic music.

Bill Frisell performed in Brno, Czech Republic in July 2018.­

On Frisell’s records, which are remarkably adaptable, such a follow-up of musical desires has at times also led to a stylistic collectivity, the whole of which may be less than the presumed sum of the parts. Interpretations can be one by one impossibly skillful, elegant, and style-conscious, but do not stern behind and, over a longer period of time, necessarily so terribly durable.

Same doubt can also arise for an hour Valentine at first glance. The thirteen-song album features Frisell’s old familiar and new unfamiliar compositions, as well as an old western vocal, an old pop song, an old jazz ballad, and finally, perhaps the world’s most famous protest song.

But last fall captured Valentine it doesn’t sound random at all, because at its core is just the right band with enough experience. And now, above all, a jazz band, possibly the best squeezing trio of musicians, as a double bassist Thomas Morgan, drummer Rudy Royston. They’ve played and recorded with Frisell before, but Valentine is the trio’s first job, and an obvious win.

Even the suspicious loan tracks worked out by the trio will settle into place, and Frisell’s gig repertoire, which has long been part of We Shall Overcome is like brand new. Right now, it is also an obvious statement, the message of which is reinforced by another singing classic interpreted as a sophisticated ballad, meaningful by name. What The World Needs Now Is Love.

Also Scofield’s fortieth album is packed with a remarkable amount of private and public history, even friendship. Name Swallow Tales alludingly, all the vocal songs have been composed by the trio’s incomparable bass guitarist Steve Swallow, with whom Scofield has been recording for forty years and with this particular combination – third drummer Bill Stewart – almost twenty years.

Many times from recorded songs – the oldest is Eiderdown from 1965 – selected master class Swallow Tales in addition, it highlights Scofield’s confidence in long-term team music.

“I imagine that really good like-minded musicians encourage me to play even better, to give even more,” he said in January, when he last performed in Helsinki and for the first time alone. This album shows that this can happen – when all the coordinates meet.

Critic’s Choices: Underground to Light and Finnvox Studio

Albums / Underground-folk

Emola Hatsina String Band: Hobo Sapiens. Karkia Mysticism. ★★★★

Composition Emola and Hatsina, raised in the name, say nothing unless they recognize references to Mikkeli, which has a great historical image of the market player on the cover. “Citizen remembers the blind” reads in it – adding to the mystery that extends Esa Kuloniemen (guitars) and Antero Mennun (sitar) for folk music, combining west and east. Just try to imagine what a military song is like O precious homeland sound half as Indian underground folk. The real blurs of vision are still the long and wild noisy krautrocks on the album. No market music, but otherwise the best.

Album / Movie

Lau Nau: Själö – Original Soundtrack.

Yarn.

★★★★

Movies soundtracks containing music are quite often secondary or, at least not intact, subject to images. Composer and musician Lau Naun or Laura Naukkarinen electroacoustic and soundscape Själö is: it awakens, sensitizes, and silences to imagine on its own, even though it is a part Lotta Petronellan a documentary that reveals the gloomy history of a former leper and mental hospital island in the Archipelago Sea. “It’s so awful to miss. The world is far away, ”reads a letter seized from a patient, with synthesizer-modified distant piano sound fading to the horizon.

Albums / Jazz

Kari Ikonen: Impressions, Improvisations and Compositions. Ozella. ★★★★★

Pianist and composer Kari Ikonen has now made seven albums with their bands – all of which open up repeatedly and make a stronger impact once in a while. The same experience also supports this Ikonen’s first long-awaited and exceptionally rewarding solo album, which he composed alone at home from twelve multi-faceted piano pieces, both improvising and composing. And also inspired by exotic impressions – with the Maqiano tuning device he invented himself, which makes it possible to play Arabic scales. Rarely does the piano play like this, if ever in jazz.

Albums / Documents

Finnish comp:

Men of thousands of tracks. Emsalö.

★★★

In his documentary Men of Thousands of Tracks – The Story of a Finnish Comp (2017) instructor Tommi E. Virtanen opened the door to the unknown world of Finnish studio musicians – by assembling a few working heroes to remember Finland’s number one studio, Finnvox. Of course, there was also a play, including a long discobytic theme that ended up on this soundtrack, into which the sextet flooded many striking irony. The documentary value of the album is further enhanced by the fact that the hard-hit group presents mainly their own and like old memory – at the peak of more than eight minutes Sahtia-funk that wouldn’t even stop Shaft.