Record reviews The vibe of Jack White’s solo album sums up the question, “If I die tomorrow, what should I do today?”

Until twenty years ago, Helsinki-based Mike Bell Cartel and Jack White would have been bundled in the same garage pen, now they couldn’t be further apart.

Rock / Albums

Jack White: Fear Of Dawn. Third Man. ★★★

Rock / Albums

The Mike Bell Cartel: The Cartel & I. Beluga. ★★★★

Thirty the title of the punk revival concert held a year ago asked, “Dad, what was punk?”

The title survived as a so-called “flying phrase,” although there were those who said the question was premature; More than a decade had passed since the golden age of Suomipunk at the time of the concert.

If a human plant today asks its father “what is garagerock,” even a father would not have to point out geographically. Somewhere on the Helsinki Puotila – Viikki – Punavuori axis, the newer all-star line-up, The Mike Bell Cartel, becomes a kind of archetype of the garage that was thought to be the original form of punk rock.

Garagerock is now a similar underground species to northern soul, ska, or rockabilly; the existence and well-being of all is taken care of by dedicated record collectors, DJs, music archaeologists and small publishers.

Rockabilly also joins our example as a Cartel skipper Miikka “Mike Bell” Siira has so far gotten to know the traditionalist rockabilly band Mike Bell & The Belltones in particular as a frontman and songwriter.

Now, in time, he has moved exactly ten years forward: Mike Bell Cartel makes music that could be from California in 1966 in terms of composition, production, and arrangements.

Equal guitarist Pekka Laine all but the composition The Cartel & I The songs on the album are written by Siira.

The year is important. In 1967, hippie culture and psychedelia began. At the same time, time drove past the original garage rock. The Cartel & I The album is comma-precise in its sound and arrangements so that this odor gap is not exceeded.

Guitarist Pekka Laine’s riffs take turns in the spirit of the Rolling Stones’ early white rhythm’n’blues, alternately ringing pop like Love or The Byrds.

At no point do you throw yourself into obscurity.

The White Stripes known as the leader of the band Jack White and the paths of the Helsinki ensemble meet at two points.

Of the great guitar rock bands of the turn of the millennium, White Stripes, in its minimalist primitiveness, was essentially what the initiates called “garager rock”.

Essential to the genre was – and is – the presence of blues, which was also one of the characteristics of the sound of White Stripes.

If Mike Bell Cartel’s record had been released 20 years ago, it would have been found in the record store behind the same garagerock splash as the White Stripes records were found.

Cartel’s album has been mixed in his Toe Rag studio in London, known as the architect of the current retrogarage sound Liam Watson. The same man also mixed White Stripes 20 years ago Elephantalbum that threw Jack White into an international superstar. The album’s hit song Seven Nation Army still roaring in bars and nightclubs around the world.

That is why those similarities will end in 2022.

“If I die tomorrow, what should I do today? ”

What’s The Trick The question of the song nails the mood of Jack White’s fourth solo album.

The bottom line is that White doesn’t say or state what he would do today if he knew he was going to die tomorrow. Instead, he asks what his should make. White complexes his supposed last day of his life, and in the same complex moods he sighs through Fear Of Dawn -albumin.

The defining emotional states of the album are paranoia, aggression and the absence of any kind of relaxation. This is accentuated by a metallic, extremely tightened and compressed guitar sound.

Far from just the sound, the whole album is like a big bunch of human-shaped nerves that have enjoyed three cans of energy drinks and got a mask on their faces during a rush hour on the subway with no way to escape (themselves).

The scare of a cramped place also threatens the listener.

But then: just when you’re ready to throw all your hope at White’s peace of mind and entertaining abilities, from a nerve-wracking loaf you can glimpse even the little things reminiscent of the freshest moments on the White Stripes, like Morning, Noon And Night simply melodic chorus.

Also the final of the record Shedding My Velvet reminds the author of a sense of beauty.

The Cartel & I frees White from a claustrophobic test lab to a home party in a house with a large terrace. It overlooks the ocean. The darkness has already descended, but the eucalyptus trees draw imaginative patterns against the moonlit sky.

No one has yet realized that an Indian sitar player should be used in Western pop music. Samuel Abaijonin soothing rumbling farfisa.

Listened to from some point of view The Cartel & I The album may have been born in the wrong time, place and atmosphere, but that’s probably one of the album’s greatest resources.

Critic choices

Pop / Albums

Olli Pekka: Sleeping Stadi. Gray Area. ★★★

This the debut album, released as early as last year, may have been inscribed in the author’s genes. The great man of Finnish rock Hectorin son Olli Harma first released his music in 1992, when his father recorded a composition composed by his high school son at the time. Sleeping Stadi song The first snow comes at six to their album.

Olli Pekka has pledged his full career as a musician for longer than usual. The debut album reveals that at least there has been no harm in cooking.

Sleeping Stadi does not hide its motives. At its best, like the fine crowned by the Gospel Choir That’s rightin, the album swings compulsively like Aki Sirkesalon and Sami Saaren the most relaxed solo work.

In the Young (almost eternity) rally, Olli Pekka’s skilled band will turn into a bustling northern soul.

Rockabilly, Surf / Albums

The Bonecollectors: Bone To Bone. Trash Wax. ★★★

St. Petersburg The Bonecollectors is better known as Messer Chups, which has also performed in Helsinki as a couple of singing bassists and guitarists.

The trio is one of the few surf bands in Russia, though Bone To Bone reveals that the band has moved towards rockabilly, especially in their own songs. Perhaps most aptly framed by the band’s cartoonish microtereality is the Bauhaus gothic rock classic Bela Lugosi’s Dead.

Within its limited soundtrack, the Transylvanian bastard of a jubilantly screaming singer and an incredibly riffing guitarist would be like a created Tarantino to the soundtrack of the next charm.

Rock / Albums

Argument: No wind underground. Stupid. ★★★

In many The quarrelsome of the Helsinki players in the broth is carved from a different tree than the character who gave the band its name Väinö Castle In an unknown soldier.

Where the Castle’s Riitaoja was exclusively fearful and timid, the Riitaoja ensemble is declarative, even sarcastic. What they have in common with the example is the sensitivity to the environment and the fact that the story is rotated open largely in one and the same register of emotions, in the power of some kind of universal melancholy.

The roaring roar of Riitaoja’s early career has taken on modern tones. Now the guitar rumble roars in places like the Kent band once did.

The landscape of the dispute is still anything but Swedish star-dusting.

Angular new wave, Judge Nurmio as well as the Gothic of the deep south still serve as a guide somewhere where a detached caller observes the afternoon circus of Siilitie metro station carefully, but still as an outsider.

Pop / single

Pastis: Oh Jaqueline. Stupid. ★★★★

Pastiksen the new single is a foretaste of the Helsinki band’s second album, which is due to be released next autumn. Like the debut album three years ago, the new single is likely to delight friends of British-rooted indie guitar rock. Oh Jaqueline echoes high and high and sticks to the eardrum. Sounding like a real pophit, the song initially sounds like an atmospheric new wave just to explode in the chorus like a combination of T-Rex and its peak years Suede. Oh Jaqueline is an example of a school book in an old-fashioned single release in the sense that the captivating song raises considerable expectations for the upcoming album.