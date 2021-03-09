Record Reviews The transit trader becomes a light entrepreneur and the Soviet hooker is accompanied by a Commodore 64: Suistamon Sähkö aptly combines history and the present

Folk music / album

Delta electricity: Beware! Danger of death.

Kihtinäjärvi Records.

★★★★

Folk music own electricity generator Suistamon Sähkö appeared six years ago to energize the field of folk music. The quartet had an original grip that, in short, combined ethno and techno.

The band has always had a go-to-no-minded attitude, an unforgivable attitude, combined with a twinkle of humor.

Now it feels like the rounds have been added even more. There is also a need to say more.

Estuary Electricity cannot be compared to any existing one. It’s a wild combination of the past and the present, so that both go on holiday and through each other.

When the band sings about a young woman who will be married behind three rivers, planted on a “six-piece kaplas truck” and then “placed in a firewood corner” and “put to sleep in the bumpy spot of fresh twigs,” does the band sing about past marriages or a modern-day couple? Different time, same problems.

Or when singing a familiar but tuned Russian folk tune about a passer-by, is it really being sung about the East Karelian peasant who walked into the living room of the past? Or, after all, a light entrepreneur in the wheel of today’s market economy, who is so coincidentally plagued by an epidemic.

“Buy now, pay in January. Buy and win, we can minimize the passage, digital leap envision, imitate and estimate market value. I don’t demand much, four and a half globes are enough for me. Forging money, thanking the market, depriving what is enough of these balls, ”is a breathtaking blast.

Twin Peaksin the traces of the emblem ring in the background as the merchant and humanity face their destiny “Brake pad in the throat”.

Heavy is a bag for the entrepreneur, before and now.

Suistamon Sähkö offers its subject so that the listener stands one foot in history, the other in the present, head on his wheel. That’s what makes the band so fascinating.

Means to confuse and delight the listener are also the following:

Musically, electronic dance music and samples are combined with traditional material: folk musicians reminiscent of the old, raw Karelian singing tradition, Soviet toy accordion.

Edm, the right thing to dance to, is best represented by a great mixed bolts Yes Problem, where the Finnish flick gets an inheritance, hashes it, and after all, lives in debt, that is, in full. Anthem of all huithapel games here, potential co-refinement.

It remains annoyingly unclear who the lady is telling the story vividly on the tape and whose story it is really about. Recording is one mess.

Up’n Down, too there are musical levels: the string accordion plays in addition to the more usual flat-to-floor pumping to the beat of the Commodore 64. Yes, the steps of folk dance are suitable for this as well. It is found in the suction.

The rhymes in the band are sometimes contemporary rap with contemporary themes, sometimes pure poetry. Sometimes the language is played almost enchantingly, and then the rap sounds even more professional than the Raptori level. You have to be careful if you want to understand all the twists and turns.

On the last album After the deal came the net warriors and the everyday life of modern Vyborgs, which is that water is carried in buckets even in this millennium.

Among other things, the novelty reminds us of climate change. Watch out! Danger of death in the song, the sloppy is cheap, we ring in the Ring Road, flights take off from Helsinki-Vantaa and a GT is pulled in the pool. Tuomas Juntunen matures into the actual number of doomsday worms. Not a piece of goodwill.

But Suistamon Sähkö would not be itself if it were not surprised by something new. This time, surprise rides in with a white horse of love in all its sincerity.

AttractionIn the song, the hormones swirl in the ears of Midsummer, in protective shots. The song succinctly describes what happens physiologically and how it feels when a person falls in love. All this is happening Anne-Mari Kivimäen to the beat of the gentle accordion drowning played by. Somehow so foolish, so identical.

I attach is already such an ecstatic and frantic description of falling in love that it feels like a very personal confession.

Danger to life it is the result of the disease of love as well.

Folk music / single

Ilkka Heinonen Trio: The Coronation of Fools.

Rockadillo.

★★★

Finns his very own ancient player jouhikko has experienced rebirth, and one essential link in the development chain has been Ilkka Heinonen. His approach to the instrument is a combination of a millennial historian and a creative and crazy chamber musician. The ancient jouhikko melody and style is combined in his and his trio’s hands with elements of different genres and programming. The result is a joyful musical world where nothing is unnecessarily sliced ​​or stuck in formulas. The coronation of the fools is just a great example of this: Laponen leaves when Heinonen, the double bass player Nathan Riki Thompson and percussionist Mikko Hassinen maturing to develop a simple, preciously noble theme of a mix of characters mixed up, with old power faltering – just like one day at the Capitol. For the fools, the rough sound of the jouhiko is perfect, but Heinonen is also able to get a mind-boggling sweetness out of the rustic closet. It will also be heard on 19 March. starting when the whole trio plate Comfort will be published.

Folk music / album

Ánámáret: Nieguid duovdagat.

Doors Productions.

★★★★★

tripping is now in the collar, but whoever misses the fell, let him know that he can also get there with the help of music. Annamarin that is, a Sámi musician Enter Näkkäläjärvi-Länsman plate Imaginary worlds opens the eyes of the northern world without its strangely pinching. There you will find the desert of the fell, the endless peace, the pulping of the reed, the roaring reindeer in the distance, the rustle of the wind, the spirits that are raging. Ánnámáret has studied drunkards belonging to his family from recordings. Now the joi unites with the human rough sound world of Ilkka Heinonen ‘s jouhiko and Turkka Inkilän to a Japanese shakuhachi flute playing like a breath of the wind. Electronic music doesn’t feel like a “forced modernization” glued on top of this at all.

Children’s music / single

Mirka & Luis: How now is the mouth put.

Impossible Music.

★★★

Yet the fairly recent children’s band Mirkka & Luis brightens up the field of children’s music with its high quality and lustrous songs, where a tasty soup of rhythm is combined with lyrics that truly touch children’s lives. The latest single teaches birds different emotions and how to deal with them. There is a grieving weasel, scared weasel boys, and Kiuru who is very mouth-to-mouth-angry when the logs mess with his bombs. Birds are marked by an expressive violin, flat rhythms roll irresistibly, singer Mirkka Paajanen the sound is wonderfully toned. This and the samba published in January progressing Fuck, fuck, fuck foretell an interesting full-length.

Pop / albums

Samuli Putro: In the middle of summer.

Universal.

★★★★

The wonders if he will repeat Samuli Putro myself and am I already a little tired of those same jippos: half-hearted vocals, almost non-existent melodies, forehead-wrinkling seriousness, nostalgia for squealing, “make me strong” waves. Especially the three-tone pulsating and catalog-like For my daughter does not promise good: “Arise. Running step. Carpet edge. Oops.” Annoying!

But then it hears hugely handsome arranging solutions that stretch like from some of the most massive Italian whispers of the 70s to a treacherous folk music arrangement. The latter is exemplified In the middle of the cold world, which brings to mind in all its light and sincerity J. Karjalainen.

This record includes sincerity, humanity and joy, and right now I needed this. After all, Putro still has the most essential thing in store: he’s a storyteller. Not all these little snapshots of human life at once can be left unstoppable to listen to.