Record reviews The novelty of Arcade Firen is the band’s bloodiest album in years, if you forget the clumsy lyrics

21st century indie band Arcade Fire is starting to be a veteran series – does it bother nostalgia?

Rock / Albums

Arcade Fire: WE. Columbia. ★★★

Arcade Firen sixth album We is certainly a dream come true for many.

The breakthrough of the Canadian indie band in 2004 Funeralalbum became a symbol of the power of music media Pitchfork, and since then the band has grown and puffed up until the previous album Everything Now (2017) ran the U2 in full Popin shaped wall, at which point it made sense for the band to reinvent everything they have ever known.

Welta there’s a small overspeed-scorching indie rock, a new wave of disco, lifts after lifts, multi-part series of songs, and an absolutely outrageous pledge for humanity against technology.

Over in ten years, Arcade Fire hasn’t created the same belief in itself as the 12-minute opening album Age of Anxiety during the song diptych. (Although a soloist Win Butler enrolls among adult men digging beat poetry by making a song Lawrence Ferlinghettin of the poem, which in turn refers to the title of the song WH Audenin poem.)

Age of Anxiety I ends with a glittering sound from Arcade Fir ‘s contemporary bands The Killers and The Ark.

Synthetic second part, nicknamed Rabbit Holeshows how the aesthetic cornerstone of the band ‘s production became a bit surprising in 2010 Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)to which the band has joined the Blondie classic at their gigs Heart of Glassia.

At the same time, the concept of the album is introduced: the world is the distressing Rabbit Hole we are thrown into. We live in an era of neurosis with the internet and everything. Help! Is this Miki Liukkonen novel?

Arcade Firen the problem with the wonderful pathetic was how its quantity and quality should have been sized according to popularity. By 2010 at the latest The Suburbs Since the album, the band has been the main performer-level indie monster – and for the same reason clearly too expensive to return to Finland after the Senate Square concert the same year.

Arcade Fire has risen to the canon of modern rock based on the most official old rock canon. It has pleased the restless groove where Talking Heads has and emphasized its generality Bruce Springsteen and their specialty David Bowien ways.

But when the band tries to comment on life’s larger themes it becomes Coldplay and U2, despite Radiohead’s OK Computeria how to order.

We is, in a comic degree, pretending to be a large and serious American contemporary record and, as such, utterly incapable of irony or self-reflection.

The album is very loosely based Yevgeny Zamyatin to the classic of early scientific literature We (1924). The penetrating logic of the One State built of glass in Zamjatin’s dystopian novel has destroyed the human features of the world.

Arcade Fire makes this a woody algorithm critique that lacks exactly the same comments Lana Del Reyn Norman Fuckin Rockwellin or Father John Mistyn Pure Comedyn sensitivity and accuracy.

“Standing on the edge of the American Empire,” Butler sings instead End of the Empire in the song series, which first recalls Wilcon’s 9/11 classic Yankee Hotel Foxtrotin, then David Bowie’s space pieces from the 1970s art. It finally rings Imagine-piano: “We unsubscribe / fuck season five”.

For those over the age of 35, it would be a real idea to create a separate, global and as tight a licensing system as possible for making art on the Internet.

When lyrics ignore, We is still the bloodiest Arcade Fire record since The Suburbsin. The album is compact – in less than 40 minutes, of which a great start comprises a third. The second highlight is the release of the single Lightningthe latter part of the song pair, which sounds like PMMP On the water from the album (2009), which in turn sounded like Arcade Firen From the Neon Bible (2008).

Above all, there is hope, as before, hope and optimism. As the name implies We directs their faith to larger numbers of people. This is exactly the kind of carnival-like and joyful community at the band’s gigs.

It is, of course, a dream come true for the band to abandon their clumsy concepts and return to making magical everyday songs about bedrooms, backs and feelings without scale, as it did almost twenty years ago.

Fortunately, those songs are performed by quite a few people today – even for us nostalgic people.

Critic Choices: Essential New Indies and JVG

Rock, indie / Albums.

Fontaines DC: Skinty Fia. Partisan. ★★★★

Irishman The huge enthusiasm surrounding Fontaines DC – short for Dublin City – seemed very oversized, but the new Skinty Son The phlegmatic goth rock of the album redeems everything. The band is a typical band of really serious young men who think they are writing. Skinty Son is a collection of stories about the lives of Dubliners, and the album has songs Bloomsday and Nabokov. Like its closest reference band, Iceage, Fontaines DC is also able to leave its melodies in the right way, as the soloist Grian Chatten sound and accent are not worth trying. In the forthcoming Flow band this summer, the band is a glimpse of black light.

Rap, pop / Single

JVG: Amateur / Weekend. PME. ★★

Finnish JVG is number one in the hit music chain Patrik Laine: paints are generated either all the time or not at all. Now the band’s dry season has stretched to three years, and a Laine-style distress is visible – unless the winter and spring single releases are then depleting stockpiles. The new double single monetizes provincial Friday bottles like Portion Boys. When your own hooks don’t come off, you might want to borrow an old scrambling classic: In an amateur Kake Randelinia and less bad but equally unhappy Over the weekend Martti Servoa. The second-star package deserves to have a nice Teosto money for Servo.

Indie / Albums

Tomberlin: I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This… Saddle Creek. ★★★★

Sarah Beth Tomberlin, 27, is another up-and-coming American singer-songwriter who has grown up in a religious family in the deep red state. The glorious second record of the daughter of a Baptist pastor now living in Kentucky has the same flesh as Julien Bakerin – Baptist of the same age from Nashville – also in a great album Turn Out the Lights (2017). Tomberlin ‘s record builds in particular Bright Eyes and Sufjan Stevensin on. At its best, it’s when Tomberlin sings the rest of the song duo Stoned and Happy Accident full and doesn’t care how close the listener gets.

.

Indie, Electronic / Album

Let’s Eat Grandma: Two Ribbons. Transgressive. ★★★

Euphoric melancholy is perhaps the best atmosphere in pop music, and contemporary bands Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Waltonin Let’s Eat Grandma know it Robynin level. The duo’s third album was number one on my spring waiting list for a completely exceptional previous album I’m All Earsin and after a few glorious dives. Growing up together and apart from twenty childhood friends Two Ribbons however, the sprawl and cruising of its predecessors is lacking. Unpublished songs Insect Loopin the guitar line is an ingenious minimalist huddle, but oh and how the annoying softness of the last third is annoying.