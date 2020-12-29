Record Reviews Sweden’s number one Eva Eastwood and the Berlin-based Mad Sin are suddenly united by nothing, but both strive for the same subculture

The members of Mad Sin look like fugitives, while the stylish Eva Eastwood is like from the Mad Men TV series. However, they have common roots.

Trad. Rockabilly

Eva Eastwood: Candy.

Gamlastans Grammofon. ★★★★

Psychobilly

Mad Sin: Unbreakable.

Century Media. ★★★

The Germans seem to have escaped from prison or a mental hospital. They shout how “they are losing their minds because all their friends are dead”.

A stylish Swedish woman is like Mad Men from the TV series. “They call me candy,” he sings sophistically.

Pioneer of psychobilly combining punk and rockabilly with horror Mad Blue and a retro star star on dance stages who became familiar to Swedes Eva at Eastwood viewed in the light of his new albums, has nothing in common other than a long career on the fringes of the musical mainstream.

With a hint of scratching, commonalities begin to be found, and much more than can be inferred from the surface. First: certainly for both Eastwood and Mad Sin’s singer and only original member Koefte de Ville has been copied to c-cassettes in his youth Gene Vincentin and Crazy Cavan discs. Most likely, the Stray Cats poster has stumbled upon the walls of both teen rooms.

Second: both have started their band hobbies by playing a rockabilly met in the 1950s. If they were from the same city, they would have moved in the same gangs as young people.

Despite the same starting points, the internal fragmentation of the subculture has since thrown both of them onto opposite sides of the trough, which are already so far apart that there is no longer any line of sight.

Over who wrote eight hundred copies for herself and others, Eastwood was the first woman to win the prestigious Swedish Millencolin Prize in 2010.

Already five years earlier, he had torn himself off the shackles of the Swedish rockabilly scene by taking part in the popular Allsåå på Skansen to a vocal program from which he would shoot for mainstream popularity.

On his tenth album, he snatches again by jumping straight back to his roots.

Candy is an English-sung 1950s rock’n’roll and rockabilly without commercial compromises – and paradoxically Eastwood’s number one on the list in the physical recordings category.

Melodically rich, delicately tuned and extraordinarily accurately played country-influenced but rocking compositions are reminiscent of Wanda Jackson and Brenda Leen recordings more than 60 years ago.

In other words: Candy doesn’t sound like an imitation of today’s 50s sound, but a record recorded at the Capitol studio in Hollywood in 1958. The sound is just as authentic and periodically accurate.

The effect has the same positive knockout as the jazz group in the first recordings of the Five Corner Quintet fifteen years ago. In the midst of the current streaming landscape, Eastwood doesn’t sound like nostalgia either, but rather otherworldly.

In 1967 Koefte DeVille, a Berliner of the same age who was born with Eastwood, has hardly even dreamed of popularity among the whole nation. He understands the impossible.

Founded in 1987, Mad Sin, which specializes in horror, mental illness and perversion, may be more detached from its own time and pop culture environment in 2020 than ever before in its more than 30-year career.

In its own margin, however, Mad Sin enjoys unwavering appreciation on a global scale. There will probably be enough fans in Finland too that Tavastia will be sold in full the next time the band announces their results.

Unbreakable is the first so-called comeback record in the band’s history and surprisingly conventional as such; once again excessive and therefore somewhat numb.

In places, hyperventilation, which almost folds into speed metal, is maintained by the band’s new hard-beating Finnish drummer KO Ristolainen.

Mad Sin is still able to carry on her shoulders the psychobilly physical and muscular playing tradition that her most obvious soul relatives and contemporaries Demented Are Go and Nekromantix really don’t mind anymore.

This is important when the subjects of the songs swim in a well-defined, charming pond lurking with hallucinations, death, and serial killers.

Fortunately, Mad Sin whips and beats her instruments with an increasingly frantic fuck, which by nature has had to accumulate inside her performers all her life.

With a special quality the fragmented rockabilly subculture has reached a stage in its evolutionary development in which its derivatives resonate with the plural.

I would bet Eva Eastwood an excellent ski in Pori Jazz and even at the Flow Festival, next to the skumppa bar. Mad Sin, on the other hand, would certainly pour people into the canvas, at least at the Tuska Festival.

Critic’s Choices: The Swan Song of the Pioneers of Neo-Rockabilly

Rock’n’roll / EP

Esa Pulliainen & Mr. Breathless: Happy Rokkenrol! vol. 1.

Etnomono. ★★★

Agents-guitarists Esa Pulliainen and singer-pianist Mr. Breathlessin tribute EP pays tribute to The Boys, whose translation arrangements for all four rallies on the album once became familiar to large age groups. Autumn Tune Winner Forest cottage elf is even unnecessarily worn even by the pianist wizard Mr. Breathless. Instead, an instrumental version of what was originally written for The Clovers doowop Love Potion Number Nine -classic is such a fun hat trick that there is no original translation There is only this rapids interpreted as Pekka Tammilehto the song track will even be missed.

Neo-rockabilly / Albums

Restless: Ready To Go!

Bluelight.

★★★

The so-called British band Restless, one of the key pioneers of “neo-rockabilly”, is packing its career with this Finnish record label and producer Mika Railon by midwifery album. The band, which has tried to renew the rockabilly’s formal language in its more than 40-year career, is now returning to the expression that reached a loyal audience base in Finland in the mid-1980s. At the center is a guitarist Mark Harmannin keystroke-based songwriting that spares no melodies. The level of male work at the beginning of his career is not reached, but numerous Finnish fans will probably leave Swan Song in a good mood.

Trad.rockabilly / EP

Roy & The Echo Kings: Where Did It Went Wrong?

Records Freight. ★★★

Rockabilly genre the long-dominated subspecies of the subspecies is an expression of traditional purity that accurately models the regionally colored tones of the original rockabilly from 1955–1957. In Finland, the talented carrier of the species is profiled as talented Miikka Siira alias Mike Bell, who also acts as a kind of “compelling consultant” in this Dutch-Finnish ensemble project. There is a need for an armrest, for Roel Huizingan four of his own compositions do not want to stand out from the thick mass of the genre. Musicians, led by a solo guitarist Timo Kalijärvi, deliver with confidence.

Rhythm & blues / EP

B. Whitfield & Los Mambo Jambo Architecture: Georgia Slop. Sleazy Records. ★★★★

Has been rhythm & blues friends luck that young Barrence Whitfieldin studies in journalism rushed like a wall after he became acquainted with members of the garagerock band The Lyres in late 1970s Boston. The friendship originated with Barrence Whitfield & The Savages, whose mixture of rhythm & blues and old punk has since garnered countless imitators. Nowadays, Whitfield has found a partner, the Spanish Los Mambo Jambo Arkestra, whose Caribbean-style swinging boogaloo works with Whitfield’s classic r & b shouterism like peeled almonds in a mulled wine.