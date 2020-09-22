Record Reviews Sufjan Stevens is one of the key Indian musicians of the millennium, whose novelty has been feverishly awaited for five years – but hardly it even maintains the musician’s own level

Instead of a masterpiece, the 80-minute and largely electronic The Ascension sounds like a mediocre combination of Stevens’ expression of the last decade without joy or eloquence, writes critic Aleksi Kinnunen.

Albums, pop

Sufjan Stevens: The Ascension

Asthmatic Kitty. ★★★

American Sufjan Stevens Despite earnest wishes, it has not yet been allowed to perform in Finland, although the position of singer-songwriter as one of the key indie and pop musicians of the millennium has been widely recognized.

No, even though Stevens has been one of the enduring names of the Flow Festival, and even though those experienced the Stevens concert abroad have bragged about their cathartic experiences.

Stevens has been one of the interpreters on the artistic side of pop, whose performances have been heard at art venues such as the Barbican in London or the Philharmonic Hall in Paris, in addition to traditional concert halls – Bryce Dessner or a composer Nico Muhly, with whom Stevens released Inspired by the Solar System three years ago Planetariumproject board.

Stevens became known in the 21st century for two albums named after U.S. states, of which Illinois (2005) formed a breakthrough. In the last decade, Stevens has released just two actual studio albums, of which in particular Carrie & Lowell (2015) are among the highs of the decade.

Illustratively, Stevens ’most prominent work in recent years has been Call Me by Your Name heard two songs in. Various side projects for a 45-year-old’s career seem to have fit enough, even at the expense of decisions.

The Ascension is Stevens ’first studio album in five years. Against considerable expectations, the extensive 80-minute album doesn’t sound like a new masterpiece, not even Stevens ’own level-maintaining chapter.

More than a leap into something new and unexpected, as Stevens is allowed to expect, The Ascension sounds like an unfortunate familiar combination of tones familiar from the musician’s works of the last decade.

The novelty is most clearly triggered The Age of Adz album (2010), but the small-scale spatiality and truth are familiar From Carrie & Lowell: You could talk about Stevens’ music – Dave Lindholmia adapting – from a kind of large and delicate grip.

Stylish surprise and expressive caution now leave much to be desired. What has been forgotten The Age of Adzilta familiar, even disturbingly joyful spirit of experimentation, or with an eloquent and serious personality Carrie & Lowellin mute magnificent beauty?

Album has been hailed as Stevens ’return to electronic pop, which the record redeems. Combining open backgrounds and dense rhythms, the music has been born with few instruments, largely with the help of Prophet synthesizers and the Tempest drum machine. Like a decent auteur, Stevens has done the album largely himself, from writing to production and cover art.

Parallels have been presented Janet Jackson Late 1980s classic Rhythm Nation 1814 album. The connection can be heard remotely in rhythms, even if the music falls far short of traditional R&B or pop.

The Ascension the chattering machine rhythms form tonal textures more than the synchronized tempo. The combination of soft backgrounds and sharp rhythmic weaves is in a dreamlike and minimalist way fascinating, but too repetitive and insufficient to support interest for 15 songs.

Stevens ’light-hearted way of singing, reminiscent of whispering, has fitted better into Stevens’ 21st-century folk-inspired songs, but with the novelty, the mannerwork begins to sound stressful in places.

Opening track Make Me an Offer I Cannot Refuse leads to the electronic ethericity of the plate. The vocal part grows from a cautiously quiet to a chorus.

Floating like a detached from time Run Away with Me sounds like a tunic, but the contrast is enhanced by lyrics of fear and despair of life – gloomy themes come out strongly on the album.

Known for its religious tones, the scantiness of Stevens ’songs now brings to mind a kind of synthetic tune. Almost six minutes Die Happy builds on the repetition of a mere “I wanna die happy” verse for the song.

The Ascension charmingly subtly fascinating, but the work is exhausted by the guiding idea that made Stevens ’previous albums landmark.

Released as a single, the 12-minute and intoxicatingly beautiful nightmare AmericaThe final issue remains the record’s solitary attempt on the path of ambitious majesty.

Critic’s Choices: The super toned Fleet Foxes and the album-promising Malla

Albums, pop / rock

Fleet Foxes: Shore

Anti-. ★★★★

Seattle band Fleet Foxes, who visited Flow two years ago, released their fourth album on Tuesday at the time of the autumn equinox. Fantastically sounding Shore is a sign of uncompromising and strong roaring vitality. Tradition-based guitar bands like Fleet Foxes feel distant memories of this decade, but the animating, bright, and extremely toned harmonies of the music make it worth talking about a masterpiece. Songwriter Robin Pecknold says he sought liberation and timelessness. The flowing result enchants in a way that evokes almost mystical connections.

Single, pop / electronic

Malla: Order

Murmur. ★★★★

Better known as an actor Malla Malmivaara the latest single from the expected debut album for the beginning of the year continues a series of previous promises. This time, new jazz and club tones like Jazzanova will be heard about the flexible, restrained production throughout the millennium, and just over a week later, the album will be released. Róisín Murphyn sophisticated disco. Sabrina- and In the same room The novelty does not quite rise to the level of singles at first glance, despite which Malla’s album, which presents a rare Finnish-language club pop, raises considerable teasing anticipation.

Albums, R&B

Alicia Keys: Alicia

RCA. ★★★

One of America’s entertainment elites Alicia Keys has failed to make its music necessary since the turn of the millennium. The discrepancy between voiced competence and lack of artistic ambition also marks the star’s seventh album. Finished, the smooth-sounding music can be described as a midway matinea R&B, from which the pursuit of all sorts of bold, even shaky, is exhausted – if settling for a stylistic center and timelessness does not count as such. The album’s list of visitors and collaborators is like a sequel to the Grammy Gala – Khalidista To Ed Sheeran, Miguelista Samphaan.

Album, electronic

Maria Minerva: Soft Power

100% Silk. ★★★

A resident of Tallinn living in Los Angeles Maria Juur or Maria Miverva has returned from a six-year album release break. Attractively pulsating Soft Power reminiscent a bit of Chromatics ’soft and ballistic melancholy disco, albeit rushed into a world of rich textures and tighter-pulsating club music. The dreamy pop tone, personified by a humming song, is familiar from the lo-fi-inspired hypnagogic productions of Juri’s early career. The result is in line and recognizable, but with a more smooth style, the essential and distinctive charm has disappeared from the expression of the Estonian musician.