Record Reviews Olivia Rodrigo’s debut is flooded with hits and is by far the best pop record of the year – what about where the award-winning British producer has gotten his head to dig into his new song Freeman’s Run in Tandem?

Sour is a debut that doesn’t come against every year, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Albums / Pop

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour.

Geffen. ★★★★

18 years old Olivia Rodrigon drivers license has been one of the biggest hits of the past year, if not the biggest. The piano-driven ballad is composingly and arrangedly superior, but even better it hits in one simple detail that ties the song tightly to North American cohesive culture as well as Rodrigo’s background as an actor.

The driver’s license is not only a North American rite of adulthood, but also a classic international catalog of popular culture. In teen dramas, the world page is dreamed up alongside cheerleaders, nerds and football captains about their own car and driver’s license. In the song, Rodrigo drives through his heartbreaking strong visual imagery in the suburbs.

In North American teen series, young people often become independent both through their own car and through romance: the car is a fantasy and its own space where the young person can make their own choices and drive towards joys and disappointments.

If the card doesn’t exist and won’t come, then the liquor will be drunk from a red plastic cup, the father’s – or a guy’s father’s – expensive car will be stolen, and it will be driven to the dickhead.

“Where’s my fucking teenage dream,” Rodrigo asks on his debut album.

Drivers license is one of a kind the land of sad songs. The fish rattle in the barrel of a unified culture. It is to this barrel that the songwriter Janne Rintala aim Arttu Wiskarin with here in Finland as well.

Rodrigo got it at first give himself a name for the Disney + teen drama and name monster High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo was already writing music for the series, however drivers License is the actual debut single that also blew up his popularity overnight. Released in early January, the huge hit broke Spotify records and was the first woman to debut as number one in the United States since Lauryn Hillin in 1998.

Hits Souralbum is enough. Preparations for the album began just over a year ago. In January 2020, Rodrigo released a video of the song happier On Instagram. Among other things Carly Rae Jepsen worked with producer-songwriter Daniel Nigro saw the video. He put a message to Rodrigo, and soon they worked together.

Especially in the domestic in contemporary pop, an album is often a paradox: a collection of random songs seeking to hit, which together do not form a thematic or otherwise meaningful whole. You can immediately hear from Rodrigo’s album that the working environment and team has been right.

No famous songwriters have been caught on the record from here to here, but Nigro and Rodrigo got their hands free and made the record for the two of them. The liberated atmosphere made possible by the closed environment is reminiscent Sannin the first records he made together with the producer Hank Solon with.

All songs deal with difference and address the object of first love. The narrator of the songs translates his bitterness into power with simple but functional onliners: “So find someone great but don’t find one better / I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier.”

Rodrigon is rumored to be dating his opponent Joshua Bassettin with. The songs are suspected of telling about him and there are references to this in the lyrics as well. These have also been hinted at by sheer marketing. Be that as it may, Sour there is such good and immediate music that by mere calculation this is not the case.

Taylor Swift is an audible reference through the record, but rock jerking Brutal could be Australian Courtney Barnettin from the disc. The next one traitor is a wonderfully growing, downright euphoric force ballad. Both High School and musical aesthetics are in the background, in all the grandiose pastel shades, but with just the right nuances that Rodrigo manages to avoid the American nausea that easily turns into a camp.

Certainly because the details of the songs shout that Rodrigo is serious about his words.

And not traitor nowhere near the only full hit on the disc. Good 4 u starts as Psycho Killer, but it has long been a big-class, stylish pop punk hit. Deja vu also showcases Rodrigo’s ballad skills and sense of aesthetics. When the drop of the chorus comes and hits just right, you can actually hear how the producers in their home studios are starting to open their music programs. It is probably only a matter of time before when the first Olivia Rodrigo adaptation is made in Finland.

As a writer Marcel Proust compared bluff in love and card game, his idea was that the card game takes place in the present and only victory means, but ‘love also reaches the past, the future – and fantasy’ (Anne Carson: Albertine exercise, suom. Kristian Blomberg). These time levels are successfully present on Rodrigo’s album, whose fantasies of bitterness and a spectrum of other feelings have now been cemented into his career forever from now on.

Sour is a debut that doesn’t come quite every year. Rodrigo spices up one theme with enough musical variety and good hooks. The flapping of difference is present in every song, and the aftertaste of catharsis is sweetest instead of sour.

Critic’s Choices: Sasu Ripatti returned with a rumble

Albums / Pop / Rock

Pekka Nisu: Papillon. Chronicle. ★★★

The Darkness Band the songwriter duo no longer has to share attention on stage. Joel Mäkinen continue Joel Duke in the world of classical pompous rock when Pekka Nisu continues more in shades familiar to fans of Darkness.

A snap of eight songs and just over half an hour melodically strong Papillondebut sounds light in the light of the beginning of summer. Sincere and major-winning music sounds almost uncomfortable, even though it outlines a clear dish pattern: one slice of J. Karelian, a small piece of vending machine, a glass Olavi Uusivirta throwing, finally a spoonful of Disney and a bowl of arena rock.

It is easier to get drunk about the seductive music of wheat than from the short Finnish summer, before waking up to reality again. Songs of a moment that alternately delight and alternately annoy. The strengths are on the composition side.

The highlights are machine gun singing Torch, the triumph of the male falsetto You’re in it as well as growing from an almost improvised-sounding story to an epic gig ending Finnish summer parts 1 & 2.

Albums / Folk

Mustafa: When Smoke Rises. Regent Park Songs. ★★★

Toronto resident poet-songwriter Mustafan the debut album has a very sad set. On the record, she sings about several of her friends who died in the Regent Park residential area of ​​Toronto, including a rapper murdered in 2018 Smoke Dawgista.

Only a well-known group has participated in the creation of the album, which is just over 20 minutes long, or about one lp half: James Blake, Jamie xx, Frank Dukes, Sampha.

The tribute is naturally beautiful, but the heavy album leaves much to be desired musically. Without working hooks, folk will quickly be forgotten, a dozen keystrokes like the background music of a chain cafe. Most produced Air Forces as well as the album’s closing and very touching Come Back stand out from the crowd in this respect.

EP / Electronic

Burial & Blackdown: Shock Power of Love. Keysound. ★★★

Burial has not published a new studio album with a successful and classic status Untruen (2007), but has focused on singles and ep-measure. In late 2020, the British musician released the single together Thom Yorken and Four Tetin with. It drew rain from melancholy, dystopian, and gray London, as familiar to Burial.

Blackdown with a surprise released Shock Power of Love is, as its name implies, something completely different: gray gives way to bright toast and rainbow-colored space travel.

The star of the EP is Space Cadet, which even has Gospel influences, but at the end of the song is a real surprise. The brain sprains a few degrees when it is nearly ten minutes late in the song Freeman Let’s run in tandem The melody played with the classic Moog flashes. Finland mentioned, to the market, or are we still waiting?

Album / Pop / Electronic

Dima Pantyushin & Sasha Lipsky: Peshekhod.

Beats In Space Records. ★★★

Dima Pantyushin is a Moscow – based café entrepreneur and artist who published an art book a few years ago about posters he made for his café. He got the idea to make music related to the posters and asked his musician friend for help From Sasha Lipsky. Initially, only one song was to be made, but the project got a little out of hand.

Peshekhod means pedestrian in Finnish. The naive-warm songs written by Pantyushin and embracing the world through the eyes of a pedestrian deal with everything from hugs to chess, chess and celebration. For its magnificent cover art and world of sound, the album could be a forgotten Soviet cult cult of the synth pop of the 1980s, i.e. uneven but entertaining in its song material. Part of the album’s proceeds will go to a charity that provides food for seniors. Sympathetic!

Album / Electronic / Experimental

Ripatti: Fun Is Not A Straight Line.

Planet Mu. ★★★

Experimental electronic making music Sasu Ripatti has returned to the publishing front with a rumble after the break. In just over a year, Ripatti has released three albums under different names, live recordings, you know what else. Decided on a long break from publishing, Vladislav Delay published as Intensive Dear, was last year ‘s best album.

If Dear there was music inspired by northern treks, so Fun Is Not A Straight Line is located in much more urban terrain. The rap-influenced album is Ripat’s one-of-a-kind view of pop music.

Singing samples pulsate alongside broken rhythms, such as Rick Rossin Hustlin ‘ in the song Everyday. There is no direct way to the party. The receding shell requires patience from the listener, but you may soon find yourself dancing crazy movements 90 Dreams on the beat.