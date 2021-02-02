Record Reviews Norwegian Wardruna makes contemporary folk music with traditional instruments and serves spirituality even to the secular

The music made for the TV series Vikings has raised Wardruna’s international attention.

Folk

Wardruna: Kvitravn.

Sony / Columbia. ★★★★

Let’s get started from the end, in other words Kvitravnfrom the last track on the disc Andvevarljod.

The ten-minute closing track grows and connects just as majestically as the Norwegian Wardrun, the title band of modern folk music, is worth the wait.

The thunder rumbles and the rhythm calms and vibrates with great echo. Sounding like a jouhiko, the stringed lyrical instrument crwth creates a tense, subtle atmosphere and the song is freshly devoted to the determined rhythm.

Actual however, the delicacy begins at three-minute intervals when the intense song has momentarily calmed down to its first backbone. After breathing, they get out loud Kirsten Bråten Berg, Sigrid Berg, Unni Løvlid mixed Ingebjørg Reinholdt.

Visitors are not any occasional bright-sounded decorators but acclaimed performers of traditional music, of whom Kirsten Bråten Berg, 71 in particular, has created a prestigious career and received as much royal attention for his achievements in the form of chivalry.

This is how the worlds shake hands. Composer and principal visionary of Wardruna Einar Seivikin from the beginning, there is no state-recognized activity in the background, but the infamous black metal band Gorgoroth, among others.

Of course, Seivik has now also received recognition as both a musician and an expert on the runic tradition. TV series Vikings The music made by Wardruna raised Wardruna ‘s international attention, and Kvitravn is the band ‘s first release on the major Columbia Records.

Similarly, in Norway a long time ago it has been noticed that black metal makers can be a healthy part of national romantic endeavors, as exemplified by the local National Library’s recent inclusion of Darkthrone’s album in its cultural history exhibition.

Andvevarljod tells the story of the weaving of the threads of life and the connection of human life with the wind before and after birth.

The power of the song, on the other hand, is conveyed even if archaic Norwegian is not understood.

In general, Wardruna does not try to take his listener into the middle of stale dust, but keeps it with him in the modern age, making tradition his own interpretation. Because a viable tradition is a formative process and not a locked whole – and because we can’t even know for sure what kind of music has been played on the band’s traditional instruments and how ancient poems have been sung another thousand years ago.

All the same, the role of the past in the picture is clear. While the band doesn’t yearn for mythical eras in their interviews, let alone try to be identified as Vikings, such a ritualistic and outdated musical experience probably reminds most of landscapes where smart devices don’t brighten up and the general feel exudes an undefined primordiality.

So an ambitious band like Wardruna, its music is at the same time very listener friendly. A clear rhythmic pulse grounds in its fields, while the spacious soundscapes create a bursting epic feel like in movies.

Seivikin and Lindy Fay Hellan as well as background singers Arne Sandvollin and HC Dalgaardin the vocals sound well together, and the music with its polyphonic songs and all its language, wind and percussion instruments is layered in a very carefully produced way.

In its own way, Wardruna is reminiscent of the Irish Clannad, who combined romantic folk tones and pop, and whose music, in all its skill, is in some places extremely smooth sound wallpaper, but still very pleasant.

On the other hand Kvitravnin the title track would sound very much played by Bathory, a Swedish who created the Viking genre genre when played with electric guitars. In other words, talking about some ancient elevator music would already be misleading.

Whether it’s devout or intense moods, Wardruna’s music is marked by an insensitive presence. Its pride offers even the secularized listener an enjoyable glimpse of the spiritualized world.

Critic’s Choices: Music playing and lack of pleasure

Documentary series / metal

Enslaved – Heimvegen

TV Haugaland.

★★★★

Enslaved rose to prominence in the 1990s in Norwegian black metal circles. The artistically strong and peculiar band has been overshadowed by the name of many of their buddy bands – in their own opinion, because their members do not have media-sexy criminal records or otherwise bloody history.

Now, the stages of the still-active band are being mapped out in a 12-part documentary series, which features a weekly episode on Youtube.

The laconic humorous and enlightening series contextually contextually what it has been like to be part of a creative vanguard at a young age, which, for example, the recorders only barely understood.

Record / rock

Wöyh !: IV.

Kaskelotti Records.

★★★

Stam1nasta and those familiar with YUP Hyyrysen brothers Antin and Jussin Wöyh! has already made his fourth album. Still, the band combines both skill and ambition as well as fuss at their expense.

There could be strenuous music college jokes on hand, but the musical and verbal gimmick of experienced authors exudes good-natured sincerity.

This kind of album-driven and fun music feels healthy out of date. Besides, for example The ray of death is simply a good song without any musician smart glasses.

Record / rock

Paha-Viitanen: The Green Face.

Humu Records.

★★★★

Tough rock and horror stuff! Mika Sollaksen, Pharaoh Pirtt fabric and Janne Heikkinen formed by Paha-Viitanen strives for the same spiritual atmosphere that combines ghost stories and insane views as even Screaming Lord Sutch and The Cramps.

The ensemble from Varpaisjärvi in ​​Northern Savonia also manages to bring their music to something very local, as in the songs Suokatu 13 and Varpaisjärvi ADD.

If for example Kauko Röyhkän fine Bad country sounds like second-hand narratives in his text, in this flattering it feels as if the seers and experiencers themselves are involved. At the same time, the burning women and perverted ghosts of the songs feel a little more teasing.

Single / folk

Chelsea Wolfe & Emma Ruth Rundle: Anhedonia

Sargent House. ★★★

Mixed a little better known Chelsea Wolfe that duet partner Emma Ruth Rundle represent an arch of songwriters, where the expression is basically like folk music, but which still involves a sheer dose of heavy music and decadent states of mind.

Anhedonia therefore means an inability to enjoy, a lack of pleasure.

While the obvious melodic hooks are hardly served, the cunning performance of American singer-songwriters conveys beauty and power.