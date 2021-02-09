Record Reviews Nahawa Doumbia, who has had a 40-year career, is one of Mali’s most famous singers – now he appeals to young people not to leave their own country

The Nahawa Doumbia genre is mentioned in the distributor’s bulletin “world”. I thought that this kind of mixing had stopped, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Albums / Wassoulou

Nahawa Doumbia: Kanawa. Awesome Tapes From Africa.

★★★★

The last one for ten years, the record label Awesome Tapes from Africa has popularized rare African music to Western audiences.

Behind the company you will find a dj Brian Shimkovitz. In 2006, he began running the Awesome Tapes from Africa blog, where he put up for download the rarities he found in African markets and shops. Shimkovitz’s enthusiasm began when he traveled to Ghana to explore the hip-hop culture there. He has a particular focus on West African music.

The blog became popular. Shimkovitz began republishing these rarities through his own company, making sure that the original artists or their heirs received appropriate compensation: half for the company, half for the artist.

Projects like Awesome Tapes from Africa are easily haunted by the ghost of colonialism, and projects easily end up on the side of exoticization and exploitation. Nor is Shimkovitz’s project completely problem-free. But most obviously Shimkovitz has stuck to ethics to the best of his ability and wanted to help West African musicians bring their works to the fore.

While many of the original publications have once received little attention in their home countries, they have not reached the Western public even before Shimkovitz’s re-releases. For example, in 1994 as self-published Obaa Sima album released Ata Kak has now toured more than 20 years later with renowned European clubs and festivals performing their electronic, house-influenced pop. His album was re-released in 2015.

Ata Kak is probably Ethiopian Hailu Mergian along with the best-performing artists from Awesome Tapes from Africa. Both of them have also performed in Finland. Shimkovitz has also attended DJ gigs in Finland to play his rare cassettes.

Malian Nahawa Doumbian Kanawaalbum is an exception in the company’s catalog as it is a brand new album. Doumbia, 61, has a career of about 40 years behind him and is one of the most well-known Malian singers. Awesome Tapes from Africa re-released two of his albums in 2019.

I thought this kind of mixing was over, but for some reason the genre is once again mentioned in the distributor’s release as “world”. Instead, Doumbia performs wassoulou, or West African pop music, which could also be described as feminist pop.

In Wassoulou, the themes of the lyrics are often related to women’s rights and the singers are almost exclusively women. The style of music is simply named after the cultural and historical area of ​​the same name, located in the regions of Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea, just south of the Niger River.

Kanawa deals mainly with the political situation and migration in Mali. Over the last ten years, Mali has suffered from violence and unrest. The Tuaregi tribe has demanded greater self-government from the government up to the violence, backed by Islamists.

The Malian army, for its part, has been dissatisfied with government action, seized power and fought rebels. UN and French troops are also present. Most recently, at the end of last year, there was a coup in the country by rebel soldiers.

Political instability and a poor employment situation have led many to leave the country. Kanawalla Doumbia argues that the young Malians would not leave their country but seek to improve conditions in the country from there.

The politically well-charged message is combined with the groove that melts and dances in wassoulou: like a velvety soft rounded and polished heart curve that emerges from the interplay of traditional string instruments and percussions. In this equation, drum fillets would be mere arrhythmias. Great to hear.

The ngoni brings characterization to the disc. It is a Malian stringed instrument, somewhat reminiscent of a banjo, with a history dating back to the 14th century, on the basis of which the banjo is also suspected to have been invented.

Disc finalizing Foliwilen is a song for soldiers and hunters, and features both the expressiveness of Doumbia’s voice and the band’s groove at its best.

Critic’s Choices: Madlib’s Stunning Instrumental Record and Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s Duet are the Best Pop of the Year

Albums / Rap

Madlib: Sound Ancestors. Madlib Invasion.

★★★★

Madvillain plate Madvillainy (2004) is one of the best rap records of all time – a completely sovereign performance of beats and raps. Producer-rapper Madlibin and MF Doomin the collaboration will no longer be continued as Doom died last October.

Sound Ancestors is Madlib’s most popular, albeit uncompromising, of the numerous instrumental records. The record is a synthesis of his versatile aesthetics. In his extensive production, he has made records as a one-man jazz band (Yesterday’s New Quintet) and drew on folk music from different countries. Beat Konducta in their album series. Everything is based on the cornerstone of rap aesthetics, sampling, which is less and less encountered in today’s rap.

Madlib allows seams to appear in its recognizable pieces, which respects the aforementioned tradition. Samples can be anything between jazz, funk, prog and psychedelic rock. The record has been “adapted” by the producer Four Tet, and it remains for the listener to interpret what Madlib has sent him and what Four Tet has done to the songs.

The record was started on the initiative of Four Tet, and Madlib’s first reaction was that who would be able to listen to a few minutes of versions of these beats. Sound Ancestorsin the music is so nuanced and vibrant that it lightly carries its dimensions. ”Spirits come into play when you do a certain type of music; sometimes I’m not even doing the music, sometimes that’s just the sound of the Ancestors, ”he told NPR about the album’s title.

Dedicated to another late friend Two for 2 – For Dilla mixed Hopprock look again at how original but classic producer Madlib is.

EP / Indie rock

Bob Hund: Bobhund Theater Concert. Adrian Recordings.

★★★★

1990s Swedish Bob Hund, founded in the beginning, has found an answer to a problem that always plagues rock bands: how to play rock even after decades. The self-made indie rock band has reduced the tempo, reinterpreting their classics with symphony orchestras, not forgetting their distinctive playfulness.

Performing with a symphony orchestra is an old trick, but the songs are so good that they deserve it. Bobhund Theater Concert is a four – track sample from last fall ‘s streaming gig at Helsingborg City Theater. Especially the debut album title monster Det Skulle Vara Lätt För Mig Att Säga Att Jag Inte Hittar Hem Men Det Gör Jag; Tror Jag is balladized magnificently.

The autocracy also applies to the release policy: the record was only available as a numbered vinyl edition of 480 copies, which was sold out in advance and the record will not be available for streaming services. However, you can watch the whole gig with the singer on Youtube Thomas Öberg occurs, among other things, a tree on his back. How else!

Single / Pop

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: Lo Vas A Olvidar

Darkroom / Interscope Records.

★★★★

Billie Eilishin and Rosaliana cooperation has been whispered for a couple of years. Lo Vas A Olvidar was consulted Euphoriain the second special episode of the series just released, where the song found a visual match that suited itself.

The song, performed in Spanish and English, is a dream duo, a relationship drama in three minutes, and the best big class pop music of the beginning of the year. Two friends of insignificance meet in a song where, in addition to the vocals, mainly bass, frogs ’throbbing and a small number of synthesizers are heard.

New music, even albums, is expected from both Billie Eilish and Rosalía this year. It would be great to have a sequel El Mal Quererille (2018), which has already proven its resilience.

Single / Rap

Yeboyah

What you need and Kredi (feat. NCO).

★★★

In Finnish in rap, women have understandably focused in recent years on highlighting the power structures of the genre. Admittedly, music has often been too captivated by gender and proof: as if the existence of music should be separately justified one song at a time. As long as the flaps are at the level of “now it’s other people’s turn to rap their uncles in the swamp” or “I have different idiots as mu muil joules” then the idiots are actually exactly the same. The old rule comes to mind: show, don’t explain.

There has been a lot of talk about women coming and the track is long open, but so far there has been less evidence in the form of good songs. A pair despite a tired flap Yeboyah finally also looks. From two new strong-spirited singles Credit is a style-pure soothing, but a longer stalk pulls What you need with its plush beat.