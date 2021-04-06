Record Reviews Musicians in their twenties made Finnish jazz history in the winter of 1967, but few have heard it – now the Jappa record is being re-released

The new Jappa folder finally brings together perhaps the rarest jazz records in Finland.

Albums / Jazz

Eero Koivistoinen with friends: Jappa – The Complete Jazz at the Polytechnicum Recordings 1967–1968. Svart Records.

★★★

His generation a saxophonist characterized as a promise Eero Koivistoinen had reached official adulthood just before the January recording session, and his comrades were not parents in early 1967 either. Like Koivistoinen, a double bass player Pekka Sarmanto and a drummer Martti “Edward” Vesala would turn 22 next – and that wouldn’t be any age for an improving jazz player as you get older.

But could these young people who started their careers realize they were making history? Both private and to some extent also general, the history of Finnish jazz?

Hardly, though that was the case. One of the 23-minute mini-albums recorded at the Dipoli in Espoo on January 1967 Jappa was the first jazz recording of both Koivistoinen and Vesala, and almost also Sarmanto.

Historically even more essential is that immediately released in the spring and winter of 1967 Jappa was not any record documentary. It was, in retrospect, also a sudden manifesto of Finnish future creators, the local opener of the next more free-form phase of jazz.

However, few interested have heard it completely from the record, let alone held hands. Developed into a desired and expensive rarity Jappan the first edition was small and not just re-released in any format: not on vinyl, not on CD.

Well now it is, after 54 years. And that’s not all. Compiled by Svart Records Jappa –The Complete Jazz at the Polytechnicum Recordings 1967–1968 contains a record recorded by Koivistoinen trio Jappan in addition, two other great jazz rarities of the adolescence that have disappeared into the shadows of history.

The other is a pianist Pentti Hietanen septet the only publication left of the two compositions XYZ–single, the other is Eero Koivistoinen’s trio and alto saxophonist Pekka Pöyryn quartet partially joint 19-minute Tune In. Died in 1980, Pöyry never released anything else in his own name and with his own bands, even though he was one of the key Saxophonists of his time.

Records the rarity is explained in part by an exceptional, ideological publisher.

It was the newly established Teekkarien Jazzkerho JATP in Espoo, a 23-year-old teekkari Lauri Karvonen. He was an active figure in many areas, including the first chairman and later executive director of the Finnish Jazz Association, founded in 1966, and a jazz critic who assisted Helsingin Sanomat for thirty years in the late 1960s.

“We have dressed in a dark suit and tie in honor of a significant and rare occasion,” recalls saxophonist Eero Koivistoinen recording his first album, which was in January 1967 at the Dipoli in Espoo. This is the only picture he has of the occasion.­

Eero Koivistoinen, who is now writing his biography, confirms that Jappa was recorded and published on Karvonen’s initiative. And with his contacts, the new Otaniemi Student Union House Dipoli and its auditorium were naturally chosen as the “studio”.

“We come to the scene well trained, we have dressed in a dark suit and tie in honor of a significant and rare occasion. The dark suit is a common pair of clothes, without a tie you can’t get to the restaurant again, ”Koivistoinen recalled with some amusement about his first jazz band and his first jazz compositions, which may be recognized by a tenor saxophonist. Sonny Rollins effect.

Rollins was one of Koivistoinen’s role models, although the instrument was not yet the same. He calls everyone Jappaexceptionally still an alto saxophone with songs from the folder – and it doesn’t really take time to listen to a 21-year-old himself.

“Now, frankly, it’s awful,” he acknowledges Jappan, although well understands its documentary and historical significance. Everyone has to start somewhere.

Pekka Pöyry, a saxophonist who criticized the album in Helsingin Sanomat in April 1967, ended up doing a bit of the same thing. Compiled from three compositions by Koivistoinen Jappa was, in his view, “interesting in its ideological gift and making many promises,” but it was marked by “a lack of restraint that afflicted our young jazz more generally,” an accusation of enthusiasm and ideas. In the following releases of Teekkarien Jazzkerho, on records recorded a year later XYZ and Tune In more of that temper was found – and the latter was half Pöyry’s own.

With its last ten-minute connection between the Koivistoinen and Pöyry trios LornaThe song then has a super band of its time: in addition to the above, bassist Sarmanto and pianist Eero Ojanen as well as a drummer Reiska Laine, now on his first jazz record. And he, too, faces decades of active time that will continue, in 2021.

Teekkarien Jazzkerhon the fourth and final release remained avant-garde Potted pompous bouncing, which was compiled mainly by the Someranian Tommi Parkon home recordings made by. Singing and meeting ten instruments, Parko attended the Dipoli Art Event in March 1968, and won.

Critic’s Choices: Old as new and new as old

Albums / Rock

President of the Republic: Changing Times and Movements. Svart. Two discs. ★★★

What the president of the Republic Urho Kekkonen wrote To the President of the Republic in 1970 – after receiving a model of the band’s debut album? Of course “Kaima thanks”! But what did “Pressa” sound like live with the same knowledge, that is, at a time when the singer-lyricist was still Frank Robson? A 1.5-hour double compiled from three concerts (Turku and Stockholm 1970, Lappeenranta 1971) corresponds to: more popping than the upcoming golden age, less progressive with a few minutes of songs. There are still plenty of spots to complement history, such as five of their own songs that the band never recorded in their own names.

Albums / Jazz

Kaisa Mäensivu: Hand Picked. Flame Jazz Records.

★★★

in New York studied double bass Kaisa Mäensivu the second own album has six musicians, four different ensembles and jazz styles even to share – yet there are only six songs, lasting 26 minutes. But that’s the name Hand Picked anyway hint: better to carefully choose the ones you like best. By this assumption random Hand Picked also works – vibraphonist Severi Pyysalon from the opening composed to two American standards that Mäensivu smiled into Finnish. And the whole record to the ending pole Lemurinwith which he swings by two drummers Joe Perin with.

Albums / Blues

Charlotta Curves & Helge Tallqvist Band: Voodoo Woman. Q Records. ★★★★

The first made his own album in 1995 Helge Tallqvist is a Finnish traditional worker of the Chicago Blues and also an equality worker: for the last ten years, only women have been singers in his bands – as is also part of the tradition. Tallqvist’s newest record singer is a songwriter, already involved in many Charlotta Curves, which does not disappoint the expectations raised by the previous ones. On the contrary, Curves ’interpretations are natural, compulsive, and even consonant – although style and production strongly refer to the past. It is also commendable that nine out of ten songs are the performers ’own.

Album / Fusion

Mikko Hassisen Elektro GT + Paleface: Ugly. Eclipse Music. ★★★★

Drummer and the composer Mikko Hassisen fourth album Pulling electrojazz opening Relegation ’86 refers to the end times Miles Davis, as a sorted soloist Verneri Pohjola. But that’s just the opening: There are so many musical tours and layers accumulating on the band’s odometer that the all-encompassing past remains in the rearview mirror. An important part of success is Palefacella, which is always structured by topical and fluid word art in five of the seven pieces. At the same time, Hassinen will be able to take full advantage of the deepened interest in computer-based post-production. Elektro GT, really.