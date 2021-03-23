Record Reviews Lana Del Rey was initially openly hostile to women, but now the musician has gained acceptance in the male music world

The new album is of high quality and guaranteed Lana Del Rey, but Chemtrails doesn’t bring much new to those who know her production, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

23.3. 15:26

Albums / Pop

Lana Del Rey: Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Polydor. ★★★

Lana Del Rey as an artist is a good indicator of how pop music and its climate of opinion has changed over the last ten years. As well as on the other hand to how it has not changed.

When Del Rey struck himself through a decade ago Born to Dien and Video Games with such hits, he also struck himself against the wall of the gatekeepers. Del Rey was suspected of being a plastic and calculated product of the record company. For his performance Saturday Night Live the program laughed: can he even sing?

The music itself was confusing too. Can he be serious about a melancholy North American all-night diner pastel kitch? Some hint of irony should have been found in order to be satisfied as a listener and critic of that time, but Del Rey’s musical cynicism was not found. Kitsch is understood even less often than it can be written correctly.

Del Rey was openly decadent and utilized in his music the most typical catalog of the rock world as well as clichés from dysfunctional evil boys to intoxicants. The impression was that Del Rey had entered the field, which the men had considered their own. And if he had never gotten inside Dolly Partonin aesthetics, would hardly be able to ascend to Del Rey’s sled.

The attitude towards Del Reyh was penetratingly misogynistic, which would not be accepted today, but even ten years ago the attitude was allowed to ramp up quite openly freely.

But attitudes are evident more and more deeply in aesthetic values. Del Rey seemed to gain final broad approval by consensus only Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019), which musically moved to the heart of the rock canon and its legitimized aesthetic values.

Nine-minute songs of the 70s that are at least nodded appreciatively, even if the song itself isn’t weird. Del Rey finally made music that resembled a favorite of smart cynics Father John Misty. Did Del Reyn really have five records to prove he was serious?

Same way Taylor Swift seemed to finally accept the most declining rock press down to what appeared last year folklore and evermoren with. They were also colored by a credible soundscape of rock and pop: the producers Jack Antonoffin and Aaron Dessner aesthetic values. Be that as it may, Antonoff was a producer too Norman Fucking at Rockwell.

Del Rey was started NFR to finally speak as a major new North American songwriter, with enough masculine prestige behind it, as cemented by the status of the North American working class and industrial city interpreter; Bruce Springsteen.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club is like the first record he’s allowed to make from this canonized role if last year’s spoken word record isn’t counted.

Chemtrail, or chemical vodka, refers to the conspiracy theory that an entity releases various chemicals into the atmosphere through the vane left by aircraft at any time for any secret purpose.

That’s right however, the record is not a zeitgeist, but Del Rey hunts on his shelf familiar North American images perched on a bright red convertible in a cross between a decay romance and a luxury night lifestyle.

In other words, the music is of high quality and guaranteed by Del Rey, but for those familiar with his production Chemtrails doesn’t bring much new. At most the album will open White Dressin, in which Del Rey recalls a time before his music career as a waitress, and sings exceptionally as if in a whisper.

The intertextual perimeter rotates in a familiar way. Familiar from the last album as well Candle in the Wind reference is repeated on the disc several times. Country star Tammy Wynetten in the direction of bewitched Let Me Love You Like a Woman, Joni Mitchell version beautiful For Freen and this covering is sung Dance Till We Diessa. A death dance familiar to Del Rey, which rises to the top of the album with its folk cabaret.

NFR not even two years after publication. When Del Rey has such a fast pace of release and the songs are carved from the same melancholy tree, then Chemtrails seems to reach the saturation point in places. Chemtrails above all, test the fan level of its listeners: how much you want new Lana music to listen to.

On the other hand, it’s not easy to continue if the previous record was the best of that year, and what else would he do than be the same old Lana when he has a recipe in place that creates quality music that works so well right now.

Del Rey’s uncompromising style has also begun to affect a new generation of songwriters. So why not stick to his thoughtful and perfected style to the last. After all, Springsteen has also used the same catalog throughout his career – but he can’t listen to more than a few core records of his production, the rest has remained curiosities.

Critic’s Choices: Eddie Chacon finally finished his solo album after 40 years

Albums / Neo soul, r’n’b

Eddie Chacon: Pleasure, Joy and Happiness.

Day End Records. ★★★★

Although the music follows the work, so sometimes something essential slips past the radar. As appeared last summer Eddie Chaconin less than half an hour album. On the other hand, the vinyl version of the album only came out a few weeks ago.

And on the other hand, the plate did not hit very many other radars. It has been released by the very small Los Angeles-based record company Day End Records and the record has hardly been rated anywhere. The lack of attention is just one tragic addition to Chacon’s otherwise tragic art career.

Chacon’s career began with unfortunate solo arrangements that did not want to be completed until he formed a duo with Charles Pettigrew in the early ’90s. Charles & Eddien Would I Lie To You gave them one hit miraculously heavy title.

The role was frayed, as Pettigrew died of cancer in 2001 at the age of only 37. Since then, Chacon has drifted. He was discouraged from making music, as no one seemed to listen or be interested.

Pleasure, Joy And Happiness is a somewhat mischievous debut as well as comeback album by 57-year-old Eddie Chacon, in which he deals with his disappointments in life and the music business, but also liberating towards the good sides. In practice, this is a solo record that Chacon has been trying to make for over 40 years.

The record was taken off by producer John Carroll Kirbyn at the instigation of. He has worked Solangen and Frank Oceanin with names like. Using mainly synthesizers, Kirby has conjured up an aesthetically cohesive, quirky and minimalist world of sound with self-confidence reminiscent of the light breeze of yacht rock without the hallmark of an expensive studio gimmick. The album also plays Kanye Westin Drummer of the Gospel band Lamar Carter.

Chacon would certainly have a huge deal to do now that he has the opportunity to perform again, but instead of a pose, he settles for the restrained expression that Kirby has skillfully directed him in the sessions. Around the small lines, one senses the whole world and experience that had to come out just like this, without over-undertaking and underlining.

Now I would elevate the album to the highlights of last year. Most obviously, the album is gaining at least some underground popularity, as the small edition of the album ran out right away and a new one is coming.

Albums / Post-punk

Viagra Boys: Welfare Jazz

Year0001. ★★★

Swedish Viagra Boys is a band that almost every song is sung about dogs, those only true friends of the songwriter.

The band’s debut album Street Worms (2018) is one of the best rock records of recent years. It rumbled recklessly like a boulder of eighty in the afternoon rush hour in central Stockholm. Lots of singer Sebastian Murphyn thanks: he’s like a drunken Captain Haddock marinated down to the bottom of every ditch at the bottom of a ditch, whose black humor, satire, and foggy essence are crowned by a crazy saxophone scream – which should be more rock!

Welfare Jazz is an obvious sequel to the same indifferent and annoying recipe. Despite a couple of huddies, the album is a hugely entertaining street rock, with satire items ranging from toxic male photography to dog shows. Bows are given by The Fallin, Alan Vegan and in the direction of The Cramps.

Albums / Rap

Nest: Jazzjä

Own cost. ★★★

In Finnish rap It has been typical right from the start to mark your corners and stay there. Mightily Where are you from? series approaches Finnish rap from this narrative. A 17-year-old from Kuopio Lorenzo Laakso or Pessa thus makes a textbook example of a Finnish rap debut. On the cover of Pessa stands Kuopio’s only art house cinema in front of Kuvakukko, about the songs Stubborn is a homeland region of its own suburb.

A jazz bug is a self-portrait of a 17-year-old rapper and the subjects are in line with it, not forgetting self-irony: waking up, checking out what feeling, could take a lungist, there is not very good food at school today. At its best, the lyrics rumble benevolently: “The icicles burn the greens but life goes towards the reds.”

The record is a bit like a maturity sample that sounds advancing in order from older to newer material. Laakso has produced the record himself and his own instrument is the trumpet, which is also most memorable on the record. Lungistsin the section. The best part of the album is the beats, which groove really smoothly through the album and would also last the release as instruments. They include the influence of jazz and knowledge of the tradition of rap.

Phrasing, rhythms and general aesthetics are also exuded by the abundant consumption of both foreign and domestic rap canons and the influences on the spinal cord. From these points of view, it is good to continue to study and find your own voice.

Albums / Indie rock

Julien Baker: Little Oblivions.

Matador Records. ★★★

On the third on his record is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter Julien Baker increase their music to the dimensions of a larger hall. Behind the banding, however, is mostly just Baker himself, who plays almost everything on the record.

Baker openly discusses his own substance abuse problems in the texts, and has risen Phoebe Bridgersin with him as a key songwriter in contemporary American rock – though he doesn’t like to be constantly compared to Bridgers. Little Oblivions is artistically channeled and assembled music of great emotions, at the precision of which he also feels a little guilty, when, despite the harsh subjects and Baker ‘s self – whipping, makes the mind constantly ventilate while listening.