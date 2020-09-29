Record Reviews Kauko Röyhkä’s and metal hero Hynninen’s joint album promises perversions, but comic lyrics are more reminiscent of Röyhkä’s Facebook updates

Kauko Röyhkä’s and Sami Albert Hynninen’s joint album Decadence is more teaser than the idea, writes music critic Heikki Romppainen.

Kauko Röyhkä & SA Hynninen: Decadence

Svart. ★★

What teasing idea!

One of the most vicious figures in Finnish rock Kauko Röyhkä and a worshiped cult hero of the domestic subcultural metal Sami Albert Hynninen have made a record together.

The musical production of Röyhkä in recent years has quickly passed, but with a skilled and equal partner Riku Mattilan with which he has made a lasting impression in the recent past as well. Maybe the key to strong music would also be found with the underground man Hynninen?

SA Hynninen rose to global genre status as a singer-bassist and lead songwriter for the doom metal band Reverend Bizarre, but his musical resume is extensive, ranging from the black metal band Armanenschaft to Tähtiport, which makes electronic music.

The latest album by Hynninen’s solo band Opium Warlords Droner (2017) is the best album of artistic heavy music. I don’t think many have heard of it.

Cheeky and Hynninen’s record is named great For decadence.

Literary scholar and professor of domestic literature at the University of Helsinki Pirjo Lyytikäinen describes Decadence in turn-of-the-century art and literature in the preface to the anthology (1998), how “the aesthetics of decadence.

In erotica, for example, this decay has, of course, meant various things perceived to be anomalous, such as sadomasochism.

What does it sound like then Decadencetrack Sexuality?

Well, pretty tame. It does the text is as Röyhkä Facebook update: “In fact, I’ve noticed / That the most important thing is a certain innocence / We should not try too / But to keep randomness”.

The whimsical lyrics sit badly in a world where one would expect to face at least the perversions of the basic catalog of decadent art.

The disc starts Einari Aaltonen by translating, Arthur Rimbaud’n composed for the poem Bohemiadilla. In addition to Rimbaud, the evil son of poetry, Frog Kustannus, who works in the hometown of Röyhkä in Turku, has also published “The High Priest of Decadence”. Charles Baudelairen poetry in Finnish.

A reasonably well-successful rock poem arrangement gives some promise for the future, but as the 70-minute record progresses, any expectations rarely get paid.

The majority of the compositions and all the rest of the lyrics are the handwriting of Röyhkä, but Hynninen’s presence and influence are heard in the arrangements, in the singing and playing parts, and in the colder worlds of sound in general.

The texts describe externality and tangled relationships in a literary but this time rarely very insightful way, typical of Röyhkä. Melancholy and boredom are not only the basic subject of decadence but also of Finnish rock, in the latter they often want to taste like a lazy camp.

Between the cornice of the catalog goes to the comic side, like Tediousin the red wine comparisons of. Too bad, because Hynninen’s composition itself is functional.

The same thing happens elsewhere. The repetition of a simple chord cycle in support of an appealing lyrics can be rewarding, even if you are not pampered by inspiring choruses or surprising interludes.

For example The underground world and Universities however, the lyrics seem more like sketches of themes than pre-conceived texts — “such could come to this record”.

The intermittent potential is wasted and does not seem to reach the subject.

The duo’s rocky-toned rock shows its nails strongest in the song Cheater from the south. The post-world legend Joy Division’s aesthetic world of sound combines with compelling composition. Witch Castle Huraa! –singer Sari Peltoniemi complements the dramaturgy of the whole as a visitor.

Boredom is the spiritual core of decadence. It is also unfortunate that the profound atmosphere is concretized With decadence rarely other than as fragile intentions. There would have been more expectations.

Critic’s Choices: Role-playing, weird film, and grindcore

Fleur: Fleur

Record, pop / rock

Bickerton Records

★★★★

Pop is the art of pretense. So when the Dutchman Floor Elman French its name Fleuri and starts performing 1960s yé-yé youth music with his bandmates, everything goes full.

When the track is good enough, let it go.

Two great vinyl singles lifted Fleur’s shares and on the LP scale, the role play erupts to its full delight. Times are in the hands of the authors, be it beat or entertainment music. Comparisons pop into the mind of the singer France Gallista visionary producer Joe Meekiin.

Instead of a museum-like exterior, the thing is also delivered with enthusiasm and style.

Rosita Luu: Velvet Mouth

Record, pop / rock

Pearl Plates

★★★★

I do not know how well Pearl Records releases sell, but they should sell in a heap. The best records of the autumn include, for example, Amurin LP and Rosita Luun another record Velvet mouth.

As a songwriter, Rosita Luu does not lag behind the canonized greatness. The songs, which combine the intricacies of Finnish rock and electropop, already seem familiar and their army of earworms memorizes their own playlists.

As a subtitler, Rosita Luu has a distinctive, slanted worldview that moves and entertains – “everyday life like a strange movie”.

For many songs familiar from a solo gig, the band’s play gives a special halo and takes the songs down into wonderful wonders, as a great example Strawberry site final weddings.

Dave Lindholm: Dave Lindholm

Record, folk / rock

Emsalö Music

★★★

World stars release their records from time to time unexpectedly, without prior notice. Why not then Dave Lindholmkin, whose agile movement is not slow for years, at least. The passage of time seems to be the theme of the new album.

The anonymous album is as long as a double LP with 24 tracks. On the fitting and production side, it’s easy to spot the dedication that Lindholm hasn’t always had enough interest in.

Singing is at the center, and you can’t hear the drum beat on the record.

A well-groomed sound image doesn’t take away Dave’s characteristics. By their nature, the core of songs often sounds like they were invented on the fly. Sometimes the result is great and enduring insights, often more transient but just as nice to listen to.

Napalm Death: Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism

Record, punk / metal

Century Media

★★★★

Birmingham grindcore pioneer Napalm Death is a basic musical value, but it can’t be taken for granted either.

It’s been five years since the previous album, and for years the guitarist who was one of the band’s driving forces Mitch Harris is no longer involved as a remote member for family reasons – but luckily playing on the record.

Unbridled (and exhilarating) aggression is combined with surprising steps in the directions of noise rock and gothic rock, for example. Bassist Shane Emburyn the album of compositions probes the styles of Alternative Music openly but while maintaining the bull-headed focus.