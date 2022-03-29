Record reviews Hellacopters’ comeback is like a bartender on the rise, telling the same story for the tenth time

The Swedish band brings garage rock from the beginning of the millennium back to the list, polished, writes Mervi Vuorela.

Rock / albums

Hellacopters: Eyes of Oblivion

Nuclear Blast

★★★

If should be named the most uninteresting music genre of the last decade, it would be rock.

It was different in the early 2000s, when countless rock bands and their post-erupted cousins ​​from White Stripes to Strokes and Franz Ferdinand dominated charts around the world.

Also in the Nordic countries, their own chain wallet trend, called Scandinavian action rock, rolled out, including Hellacopters, The Hives, Backyard Babies and Flaming Sideburns.

It was only a matter of time before the bubble of guitar music would burst.

Of the 2010s within the rock disappeared from the charts in the path of hip hop, edm and pop. It seemed that guitar music other than nostalgia and marginal music had been marginalized.

It happened differently. In the 2020s, rock seems to be coming back. It’s no wonder in itself, as fashion trends come and go in 20-year cycles.

The rise of rock in the pop fields has already been seen. One of last year’s biggest hits was the 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigon a rock-toned pop song Good 4 U. The Eurovision Song Contest was also won by rock, which was also the responsibility of the Italian Måneskin.

If you look at today’s biggest pop and hiphop stars, many of them admit to being guitar music lovers. Billie Eilish dresses at her gigs Rob Zombie shirts, Post Malonen the issue is owed to the mother rock, Grimes combines nu metal with his electronic music, and so on.

“The Return of the Rock” would seem to be good news for guitar bands like Helllacopters, whose popularity peaked at the turn of the millennium.

It’s not necessarily a coincidence that a Swedish band dug 14 years ago is releasing new material right now, for the first time since their 2008 farewell album.

Truth however, it is probably another. In the world of Hellacopters and its fans, rock doesn’t mean early 21st century guitar music styles like punk pop or alternative metal. It means garage punk, hard rock and rhythm’n’blues from the 1960s and 1970s.

The matter will become clear as soon as Hellacopters ’eighth album is put to play. The band has not been renewed, let alone set out in the spirit of the times. Not a drop.

This is both a good thing and a bad thing. Good because Eyes of Oblivion is an equally strong Hellacopters record that old fans will probably like. The album has a good ratio of major and minor, guitar fireworks and competitive keyboards, swing and drifting.

Bad because it’s terribly hard to get excited about the record. Despite the good riffs and melodies, the ensemble is so surprising that it feels like you’re listening to the same story explained by an old bar buddy for the tenth time. Thanks to the Ascension Drop, the story has a good drive, but since the final solution is already known, you wouldn’t really be able to listen to the story until the end.

Hellacopters are not alone with their problem. The same goes for thousands of other long-standing Rock Bands and their position in the 2020s.

Rockilla is a relevance problem. In its old-fashioned form, it feels unhelpful to nostalgia music, where the best records are always the band’s early production. For active rock bands, the situation is embarrassing: few people thirst for new music from them.

Rock also suffers from constipation. Today’s meto-climate doesn’t provide a particularly favorable framework for a macho sex & drugs & rock & roll catalog – at least if the band wants to get new listeners. Hellacopters has always been more of a flag bearer of rock music than a rock lifestyle, but still not completely free from the shadows of branch position rocking.

Instead of the current rock, it makes the most sense to compare Hellacopters with its contemporary counterparts, such as the new Silver Flame to Flaming Sideburns in Helsinki, which released the album last year. No one was guaranteed a new record from Fleimare, but the band still did – maybe even better than Hellacopters.

Unlike Eyes of Oblivion, Silver Flame is an entity that slides from one style to another, the unpredictability of which maintains interest. The record also sounds refreshingly ugly compared to it Eyes of Oblivionwhich is ground to a Swedish style.

One of Hellacopters’ strengths has always been its sense of pop sensitivity and productization. But if the band wants to put the most interesting bands in their hometown of Stockholm at the moment like the Viagra Boys, they should find their punk roots again.

Critic’s Choices: Sun-roasted hippies, punks, and one city councilor

Rock / albums

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love

Warner

★★

Creator thanks, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have got their guitarists back John Fruscianten! Without him, the California band’s twelfth studio album would be just a back-and-forth jam of the sun-roasted hippies, dominated by “good vibes”. Rick Rubin produced by Unlimited Love is clearly trying to be a fresh start in RHCP’s career: it features as many as 17 bumpy songs ranging in style from funky to jazzy pop and stadium anthems to universe triumphs. A productive and compulsive phase in a band’s career still doesn’t mean that Unlimited Love would be a strong ensemble in their songs or nonsense lyrics. Thanks to Frusciante, however, a few of the songs on the album have levels and melancholy depth that only a few guitarists and backing singers can.

Pop / single

Team Play: Keep Me in the Dark

Soliti

★★★

Team Play is a new, perhaps somewhat surprising duo whose parties are the city councilor Minja Koskela and familiar with Zebra & Snake, among others Tapio Viitasaari. The duo’s first single Keep Me in the Dark is a lightly beautiful piano ballad with a strong waving potential in the light screen of a cell phone (formerly a lighter). Koskela and Viitasaari sing about something other than desperate love, and their voices sound well together in a bit like Arcade Firen Win Butler and Régine Chassagnella. Mikko Joensuu the role as the producer of the song lies in the church-like devotional atmosphere and in the fact that the song says at least as much between its lines as within them.

Punk / Albums

Wasted: Modern Lie

Combat Rock Industry

★★★★

When The members of Wasted were teenagers, they ran away from the Nazis in their hometown of Joensuu. 25 years later, racists are still at the top of the band’s list of enemies. In addition to them, the new album will attack, for example, foil haters, misogynists and climate change deniers. Modern Lie is indeed a tightly stuck album, but without the righteous complacency typical of bubbling. The record is also musical on time, as evidenced by the postpunk influences that have long grown in popularity in punk circles. Wasted, who started his career with a straightforward care point, has always been a great chorus band, but Modern Liella it also shows mastery of more tonal songwriting.

Rock, pop / albums

Cheese heads: What makes sense

Love is punk

★★

Can you stop The pop-punk trio, which tasted teen popularity with its hit in the mid-1990s, has been reactivated after years of silence. On his sixth album What makes sense Cheese heads are less pop and naive, and more punk and serious. It’s quite understandable given the band’s aging, but as a singer-bassist Harri “Hade” Tuovinen sings about mental health problems and the hard school of life, it feels like Cheeseheads have lost a piece of their identity. Thanks to a record combining skate mite, ska comps and Finnish rock, it must still be said that it will sound surprisingly fresh and sincere in 2022 – a bit like another ysaripunker, Sampsa Sarparannan last year’s solo album Back to meaning.