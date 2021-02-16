Record Reviews Gazelle’s new album sounds like an old Trendi magazine, a lottery for slow homes and a basic marketing course – but nothing stops the band’s success

Lifestyle band Gazelles honed the concept of their everybody rap to be a perfect match, writes critic Oskari Onninen.

Rap

Gazelles: Zen. Sony. ★★★

Rap band The sixth plate of gazelles Zen sounds from Trendi magazine for 2015, a lottery for slow housing and a course in the basics of marketing at the School of Economics, six credits.

The release of the record was anticipated by the release of a calming app. At the time of publication, more and less important Internet influencers are blocking their channels with the welfare tools brought by the mail. Suddenly, sour cream was started to be traded.

The market segments are indeed in control. The difference between a lifestyle brand and a lifestyle band is just one letter. The concept is kind of awful, kind of ingenious, but there is no doubt about its functionality.

On a Zen album The quartet is dealing with the constant pressures of the lives of some thirty city dwellers, but manages to create indisputable proof of how well Finnish urban urban youth are doing.

The music of the gazelles is every boy rap. Like Nurmesniemen shirt: Easy, sure, a bit boring. Looks pretty good on just about anyone. Aimed primarily at those who have the desire and resources to buy a 135 euro shirt.

Their own privileges Pekka “Päkä” Salminen already admits the record in the first verse, as is part of the dogma. After that, you can think about yourself again. “But still a troubled mullaki ku state of emergency,” the rhyme continues.

Sincerity is an excuse to ignore other, more difficult registers. Then rhyme about the price level, rush and baby news of downtown housing. As in life, when you have something to say, you can fill an empty space with CV things, yeah, there has been a rush. Parody is an impossible, irony foreign concept.

The fetishization of ordinary is utterly shameless, but it is worth it. There is enough audience in Finland, a country where both nurses and business leaders join the middle class.

For this audience Zen is a perfect hit that takes the Gazelles to Ruisrock’s biggest stages and best playing times. For their part, there is little hope that the upcoming festival summer will succeed, even though it looks miserable.

Levyn in the concluding paragraph From Oulu village to eternity Thube Hefner, real name Tuomas Pietikäinen, raps how the band’s first 10 years were warming up and now begins the 20th century of the Gazelles.

The analysis is correct. The space is easy to take over once the routes have been cleared. Therefore, it doesn’t hurt that the flows of the three rappers are like a performance read directly from the paper. You can’t hear the mutual dynamics, even though this was supposed to be the band.

Zen has been built from start to finish on finished piles, from the great decade of Finnish rapeseed, which ended as a homogeneous synthesis. The hardest work was done by others.

The clearest hits, a truly co-singable g-funk single Imagine us there and affirming love in every direction We will not go broke could be on JVG’s second album. Don’t disappoint Muhu song’s flow’t sound exactly Paper from T.. Is Saint Eminemverses and enough references to the first Finnish rap in the 21st century. The disc ends Ruudolfsample.

In between you hear Antti Holman spikes in which Antti Holma imitates Antti Holma’s mega-popular podcast. They are sheer vesculira and kikkeliskokkel. For once Maaret Kalliota miss.

Gazelles sow on a plate all the musical and cultural references with which the greatest possible proportion of the present thirties has grown and live.

It would be unreasonable to require sociology from rappers, but insights would be nice. It doesn’t matter, however, identification has become the most expensive currency in the cultural industry. A lot of people think good art is when someone tells my “story”. That “story” is less likely to hold new observations.

Zenin after the release of the album, all 15 tracks and interludes were in the top twenty of Suomen Spotify. The business logic of podcasts clearly works in rap too: you want to listen to the stuff of these nice and ordinary boys because they’re a bit like my friends or at least my guys are just like them.

During the pandemic, people have wanted security from their music, and the Gazelles are finally beating themselves into the No. 1 series by offering them a record of high-quality safety music. Zen there is music for people whose desire to experiment reaches for the fruit straw, but not so much for music or other culture. It’s music for people who Adults is funny.

Critic’s Choices: The opposite of the Gazelles from Britain and the wonderfully expensive climate change pop

Rap / Albums

Slowthai: Tyron. Method. ★★★★

British rapper become a big name Slowthai is the pretty exact opposite of the Gasellies: music from income support and not study support. His breakthrough single Nothing Great About Britain (2019) was a sheer mite. On his second album Tyronilla hears how the verses have disappeared from the most popular rap – a phenomenon that will soon land in Finland as well. Tyron is first spitting, spiral balls and capslock. The second half Termsfrom the song grabs the attention after the foul, but fools: the much tougher type of Slowthai is exploring himself than threatening.

Pop / Albums

The Weather Station: Ignorance. Fat Possum. ★★★★

Canadian Tamara Lindeman had time to be a trio-chain Indian artist for quite a few records. But last fall, his band The Weather Station began releasing dazzlingly good singles. Ignorancewas the most anticipated in my books at the beginning of the year – and it’s the best I’ve heard so far. The Weather Station is reminiscent of jacket suits, quality alcohol and dark bookshelves in the study. It sounds like the most expensive or softest pop: Fleetwood Mac, From Kate Bush, From Feist and From Kacey Musgraves. On top, Lindeman sings about the climate catastrophe and knows that the sharp contrasts whistle the hardest.

R & b / Single

Rosa Coste: Black. EJK Collective. ★★★★

When large the hunt for new R&B singers by record companies is now one of the racketing, it would be strange if the Rovaniemi Rosa Costen the phone would not have rang in recent days. The first single from the twenties Costen Black is the most gratifying cost surprise. It tells of the experiences of otherness in its own right, not in learned jargon. All the mutual back-scratching and over-attempting of the Hesala scene shines with their absence. Mustan the chorus would suit the melody though Sanni and actually the whole song could have been matched in any way. That’s the only measure of a successful pop song. The ep promised for the near future is clearly worth the wait.

Ambient / albums

Pauline Anne Strom: Angel Tears in Sunlight. RVNG. ★★★

Birth blind life healer and synthesizer composer Pauline Anne Strom died in January at the age of 74, but his first compositions in 30 years will be released on Friday according to the original plan. Strom’s songs are an art of intuition, as if taking a crystal in your hand and trying to see if the energy is coming off. The novelty does not come off, but remains an archival curiosity. Strom in 2017 Trans-Millenia Music The decisions packaged for the collection became topical about 40 years after their publication, when the new age and plastic synthesizer amplifier was finally qualified for the canon. Their magic is worth experiencing already in the sense of civilization.