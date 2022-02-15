Record reviews Finnish indie newcomer Pambikallio captures the listener in a matter of seconds

The American duo Beach House, on the other hand, sounds like they’ve tossed the entire contents of their desk drawer into their eighth album.

Indie, pop / albums

Pambikallio: Pambikallio. Pearl plates

★★★★

At its best a second or two is enough to capture the listener in the magic circle of music.

This is what will happen in the opening track of Pambikallio, the most interesting domestic indiepop newcomer of the season, to be released in early March.

“Wait a minute while still awake,” the singer, charmingly interpreting Pauliina Nyman curtains a nostalgic heartbreaking humming and puts into words a theme that springs from the style of the record.

The duo’s other caller, Lauri KallionAccompanied by an electric guitar and bass, the opening sounds like a charming introduction to the record ‘s dreamy, playful and soft pop expression.

To be heard Bring it on lets the band into a full glow of captivating indieing. In the hovering look, Kallio ‘s bass rises to the center, with Nyman’ s Omnichord, an electronic version of the car harp or chord, studying the texture.

The guitars glow, resembling Cocteau Twins in places, and the keyboards complement the fluffy soundscape.

Maiden butterflythe song of Nyman, who plays the real harp in the song, floats as one instrument among others, Something always happens again as a massive attack.

Bring it on During the drum solo of the song, Uncle Kallio fires a shotgun on New Year’s Eve. At the end of the song you can hear the snow project of the shots crashing.

Warm effects and Him-single comps resemble Tame Impala, a favorite band of modern light psychedelia.

Pambikallio sounds like a familiar and fresh revelation at the same time. The band’s music clearly rests on the palette of the Indian genre called dreampop. Pambikallio is an exception in the boom that has recycled the tradition of domestic rock and punk in recent years.

Developed in Britain in the 1980s, dreampop is characterized by swelling of strong and often otherworldly moody moods, slamming paintballs and an emphasis on the use of effects.

For the sake of dreaminess, the Liekki and Burning Hearts bands can be arranged as Pambikallio’s domestic spirits. The closest hits is Karina, who comes to mind strongly on the record In peaceof the operative part.

The childishly clumsily named band sparked immediate enthusiasm with their two opening singles released less than a year ago. The duo, who met in Gothenburg while studying music, sang as a ready-made sound for a Finnish pop map.

The nine-track album doesn’t offer big surprises after the singles, but the quality carries. The band has presented their best loose songs in the past, but the appeal of the cleverly transported songs spreads well to just over half an hour on the record.

The sonorous fantasy and skill of the admirable debut album can also be enjoyed at gigs.

Beach House is a band between Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand.

Indie, pop / albums

Beach House: Once Twice Melody. Bella Union

★★★★

Modern dreampop’s top American band, Baltimore-based Beach House, has already stalled for their eighth album.Victoria Legrandin and Alex Scallyn The band is remembered for their visit to Finland at the Flow Festival 2013.

In hindsight, it can be said that the gig hit the top of the band: despite a remarkably handsome catalog, the 2012 Bloomalbum elevated Beach House to its current popularity and shed the shreds of excessive shyness into one of the music.

Swarming the space and cinematic nebula in their music, the duo has harnessed their introverted expression, according to dreampop teachings, into a festival drug for tens of thousands of listeners.

On Friday with the album to be released, Beach House’s journey towards an ever-flowing reach has already reached record size: the 18-track indie marathon sounds like the band has tipped the entire contents of their draft table box onto the record – in a completely random order and with no intention of qualifying.

It is known that the album includes songs from the last ten years in addition to recent recordings.

Once Twice Melodyn the fantastic head start material promises terribly, even the band’s best album. Superstar, Pink Funeralin and New Romance songs like this sparkle defiantly like engagements in a blizzard, but towards the end of the massive record, it’s hard to resist.

Homework for fans and other bored people: build Once Twice Melody a playlist of ten songs. Ingredients for even a five-star pop work are at hand.

Critic’s Choices: Behm pees herself, Rosita Luu’s Finnish rock heritage

Pop, Iskelmä / single

Behm: You didn’t mean that. Warner

★★★

“Same depressing shit “, Rita Behm commented on HS ‘s upcoming second album this weekend, which is a personal separation album. The opening single, written and written by Behm himself, continues the recipe for an exceptional debut: You didn’t mean that is a successful radio single, although the wistful piano background and muted tapping are surprisingly reminiscent of the pop pop of the early 2000s, such as About Jenni Vartiainen and from Kent. Instead of ballad dramaing, I hope Behm is crisp, lively, or adventurous. The next song could reportedly be like that. Loose points from rhyming “count to two – by train to Lahti”!

Rock, pop / albums

Rosita Luu: Magical living. Playground

★★★

The third who released their album on Friday and previously grabbed an Emma nomination Rosita Luu makes music with the heritage of Finnish rock. The focus and opening piece of the disc Magical living it shines like The Smiths, which is far away in Suomussalmi. Slightly throbbing A great future sound Olavi from Uusivirta – from synthetically updated Finnish rock. Although the album sounds compact, Rosita Luun is a peculiar singer Merita Bergin strengths are highlighted on the text and role side. Home-grown clang and light decaying outsider lyrics carry images of Leevi and the Leavings and Kauko Röyhkän directions. “And I can’t listen to the sorrows of the culture house,” Berg sings.

Indie, experimental / album

Animal Collective: Time Skiffs. Dominoes

★★★

21st century the first decade ended in one of the best records in the Indian field: Merriweather Post Pavilion The album became a milestone in the shaky experimental American indiepop, the success of which Animal Collective seems to have since feared. It is only with their recent album that the quartet, which combines electronics with rattle, sounds ready to make concessions in terms of maintaining and enjoying the listener’s interest. Passer-by serenity floats, and the familiar Beach Boys-style harmonies are in place. The band may be moving, as The Guardian wrote, in their comfort zone, but it has been needed.

Indie, pop / albums

Metronomy: Small World. Because Music

★★

Beach House and like Animal Collective, the British Metronomy shone through the last big waves of the previous big indie boom a decade ago. In an entertainment pop tone English Riviera The newest of the band that went crazy on the first album sounds unfortunate and fragmented. Instead of cleverly fun and stylishly tragic, there is a pop pop reminiscent of Belle & Sebastian (Things Will Be Fine), uncoated electropop rustling (Feels Good to Be Back) and vague wrestling and whistling (I Lost My Mind). Small World there are some records that a band that is interested in continuing their careers and is already sliding in a downward direction should avoid.