Record Reviews Bruce Springsteen couldn’t write for his band for years, but then the youth bandmate died: A novelty can be predicted for a charming reception

The memories of the death of Bruce Springsteen’s youth bandmate enabled the return of the E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen: Letter To You. Sony. ★★★★

Bruce Springsteen new Letter To You The song titles on the album are such that they could only be written by a widely acclaimed iconic artist who sold tens of millions of records. Or you could, but it would seem naive and pushy to emphasize your own greatness. Last Man Standing, The Power of Prayer. House of A Thousand Guitars.

The situation is different for Springsteen. The more humble he appears, the more iconic he seems to seem. As Springsteen sings “from the land of thousands of guitars” and “the last man standing up,” we see in our mind a desert dotted with cacti, through which a biblical undertone floats in the blowing wind.

Springsteen writes such songs because they appeal to his soul, but perhaps also because he knows we subconsciously order them from him – from decade to decade.

In interviews Springsteen has told me why Letter To You is the first E Street Band album in six years. He has simply not been able to write songs suitable for the band.

Personal sensitizations are better suited as solo songs than for a powerful nine-piece rock’n’roll ensemble. The former have been actively recorded by Springsteen between the active seasons of the E Street Band.

The songs on the twentieth Springsteen album also began to emerge around personal feelings. Still, Springsteen knew right away that they would become the next E Street Band album.

When Springsteen realized he was the last alive of his old 1960s band The Castiles, the limitations and memories of time did not leave him alone. The late members of the E Street Band, a saxophonist, also revolved a lot in the thoughts Clarence Clemons and a keyboard player Danny Federici.

Parachuting with the ghosts of the past opened the stopper and Letter To Youn the songs “wrote themselves” in just a week.

Non-spiritual, the low – key and sensible white European middle class is allowed to channel through Springsteen ‘s decision emotions that might otherwise seem too ridiculous to show.

That’s why we buy Springsteen stadium tours from end to end whenever they go on sale. The three-hour concerts are our collective, cleansing pathos retreats.

As a register of emotions, the pathos is embarrassing, but it appeared at the latest 36 years ago, at that time misunderstood in terms of his message, Born In The USA with the hit, the decision, at least when it left Bruce Springsteen’s hands and lungs, became somewhat cool.

Letter To You is a classic E Street Band in the sense that it has several songs that could be from the band’s first hit album in terms of arrangement and playing From Born To Run.

Letter To Youlla all the traditional “Bruce elements” find each other properly for the first time in a long time.

Celebrating the “presence in the present” of the deceased Ghosts-ing is E Street Bandia at its most bubbling. As the song plays, a picture comes to mind of Springsteen’s menacing bulging veins as he swings on the stadium stage.

Last Man Standing paints a portrait of a mid-60s small town rock band.

Thirty years younger than the rest of the band Jake Clemonsin the sound of the blown background underscores that the boots inherited from the late uncle as a junior member of the E Street Band are deserved.

Burnin ‘Train in the section Max Weinberg in turn, drumming in a way whose astonishment makes it hard to believe that the entire album was recorded as a studio live at Springsteen’s home in just five days.

The best In keeping with the Springsteen tradition, in these songs the private grows universal and continues to be universal.

From what Springsteen began as a personal tribute to his lost friends and youth, sprouts something that everyone who grew up in a western suburb in the second half of the 20th century gets a grip on. Here is the ingenuity of Springsteen’s art in a nutshell.

As a young man, with his early albums, he created powerful emotional states, in places even his own romantic reality, reflecting on his own immediate surroundings like a folk troubadour.

Today, at the age of 71, he combines the “timeless American mental landscape” with commenting on the moods created by current events.

End product is again not only magnificently romantic but also underlined. It’s easy to predict a charming reception at any stadium in the world as soon as nature allows it for the E Street Band and us.

Letter To You reminds, as with every note, that there is no extra time to waste.

AC / DC: Shot In The Dark.

Columbia.

★★★

AC / DC surprise the bush by returning to the legendary Back in Black with the early line-up of the album, be it the deceased original guitarist Malcom Youngin the plot is now being raked by a nephew Stevie Young. The starting riff is sheer cracked Chuck Berry, from which the booth grabs the singer Brian Johnson a raspy run to disassemble the body further onto the eardrum and the intermediate, air-dried Angus Young guitar solo. The world is in order again. Anything else would have been like a heart attack after two years of a vegetarian diet; an unexpected and unwanted surprise.

Kanye West: Nah Nah Nah

Def Jam

★★

Kanye West begins with the recklessness of its outputs reminiscent of a kind of rap world Donald Trumpia. For West, the new single commented on the embarrassing media rumble in the rapper’s bid to run for president this fall. Built on the surprisingly outdated “Punjabi beat,” the jerk sounds mostly like a talented producer’s finger rehearsal, and more important than music seems to be the message the world’s most successful rapper drops right at the beginning of the first verse: “next time you text, can it wait? / you are talking to a Presidential candidate. ”

Kube feat. Hill: Elon (Remix)

Killah

★★★★

Kube not in time. The talent that strives for Hakunila in Vantaa only worked on the remix released last summer Elonsong. The cannon, which pushes itself into the Finnish rap canon of the current year, driven by an ominous keyboard pattern, justifies its renewal with its message. Tesla boss Elon Muskia the weaving of the money-worshiping metaphor of success-hype also draws attention to its musical content in a fun way: “I treat these beats like a zombie / yeah kill them and bring them to life!”. The rough visitor verse of the hill refreshes like five espressos.

Silky soft: El Suave

Rolling Records

★★★★

Tampere The gentleman rapper of Kaleva combines his new album Grant Green in a rap to a sincere tribute to the traditional self-emphasis of a jazz guitarist who excelled in the 1960s – and thus recalls the roots of his genre. The clang of the song describes well the whole well-balanced album. Silky soft takes care of the job not only for his artist name but also for Green’s music and era with an appropriate grip. Not hyperventilizing banging, but something smoother. Homeboy Seren visitor verse On a budgetThe song carefully nails the feelings of rapists who grew up in their forties under the so-called “big night”.