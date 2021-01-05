Record Reviews At the end of the year, The Avalanches released a record that would have fit into the list of the best of the year – Antti Tuisku’s new single mainly makes the brain cramp

Released in 2000, The Avalanches finally turns nostalgia into victory.

Album, Indie / Electronic

The Avalanches: We Will Always Love You. Modular. ★★★★

Australian duo The third album of The Avalanches We Will Always Love You there is a treasure chest, a mini holiday to the artificial sun and a photo album with new pages appearing all the time.

The album was released in mid-December and was therefore left out of the best charts of the year, where it would have certainly ended up. It has 25 songs, an hour and ten minutes and an insane number of visiting musicians and soloists. It’s the best running music of the winter. Above all, it feels like the completion of one era.

The Avalanches was a miracle of one record for a long time. The duo’s 2000 debut Since I Left You rose from scratch to the india canon, Primal Scream Screamadelican as a spiritual extension. It was a studio quarrel at its best. It was always mentioned that there were over 900 samples on the record, such a site that it was a miracle that it was even released. The electronics were sold as a performance, but the album made it sound light, effortless, and sunny.

There was nothing new in the sampling, but now the samples were made into collages to which nothing was added themselves. The genre was called the plunderphonics composer John Oswaldin according to an essay written in 1985.

DJ Shadow was the first breakthrough of the sport. The revolution came at the time of the Millennium from the way uncontrolled samples sought to show that copyright laws do not control all collage music. The definition of fair use could be stretched.

Since I Left You was undeniably a pioneer disc: it was primarily interested in memory. In samples Samonna Holiday r & b rarities were about memory reorganization.

Ten years passed and memory became the most important theoretical question in pop. The aesthetics of the waking pop that lived its golden age at the turn of the 2010s mimicked images of 1980s television and radio. (The music of the next generation of artists now filters images of video games and the early Internet.)

The hit word for electronic music at the time was hauntology, a philosopher Jacques Derridan a term that describes how the past remains haunted by the present. In music, it was embraced by British artists such as Burial and The Caretaker, who plucked past background music from vinyl laurels and built something new on top of them. Their rustling sounds heard a fixation on erasable memories and futures that were expected in vain to come.

The Avalanches were gone when that moment would have been.

After the band’s second album Wildflower appeared in 2016, it was a completely uninteresting attempt to ride the old. Instead We Will Always Love You shows that you can move forward even if you look back.

Since I Left Yousta formed in 20 years a nostalgic record of golden indie years. We Will Always Love You begins with a late woman’s answering machine message and ends in 1974 with a morse sent into outer space.

The symbolism becomes clear: time passes, but the past is not taken away. The subtlety of the concept is how Avalanches creates new nostalgia from scratch.

You can already see it and know it from the visitor list: Weezer Rivers Cuomo, Yeah Yeah Yeahsin Karen O, The Smithsin Johnny Marr, a folk singer forgotten in the past and discovered in the 21st century Vashti Bunyan, triphop star Tricky.

Fortunately, there are also modern stars: a producer Jamie xx, rapper Pink Siifu and songwriter Blood Orange.

Soundin the spiritual center is The Divine Chord in indie psychedelia around 2008 – the MGMT band is involved, of course – but the scale stretches from Reflecting Light and Wherever You Gon to ghostly ravens who sing Neneh Cherry.

We Will Always Love Youta has already had time to compare with the aforementioned Caretaker so that if the Caretaker is the soundtrack of dementia, Avalanches will enrich the memory. The duo’s music brightens the colors of the past and sharpens its details.

The layers of sound are superimposed, but unlike memories, it’s easy to zoom in and out on collage-like audio images in an album without changing the resolution.

The Avalanches should have this information to arrive at the Sideways Festival in June. thank you We Will Always Love Youn, the postponement of the gig by a year raised its interest value to another power, so in pandemic matters it is fitting to hope for the best. For once, there is a nostalgia bustle that is itself bottomlessly interested in its nostalgia.

Waiting for the summer We Will Always Love You goes as a substitute for a lost winter holiday in the winter as well as a music album can only.

Critic’s Choices: The Last Records of the Old Year and the First Singles of the New Year

Album, rap

Playboi Carti: Whole Lotta Red. AWGE. ★★★★

Rap the district years are beginning to be over. The corners of the trap are polished. Trend radar points to a more traditional and less melodic output.

Fortunately Playboi Cartin another album unexpectedly released at Christmas Whole Lotta Red continues to map the most unknown corners of the genre. On top of the hour and 24 song mega cottage is Lil Uzi Vertin last year’s Eternal Atake -giant’s relative, one sketch of taking the trap boom to its artistic finish.

How many ideas does one rapper get wasted on an album? Is Kanye Westin fity still a good idea? Why does the sound of Playboi Cart sound like a car-feeling dog? Why do you still want to hear it?

Album, electronic

Four Tet: Parallel. Text. ★★★

Kieran Hebdenin or Four Tetin the electronic compositions are at their finest like a quartet playing in the corner of the villa’s ballroom. At Christmas, Hebden unexpectedly released two albums that feel like stock emptying.

From publications Parallel is more linear, 871 shred. Neither of the songs have names. Parallel is a rustic and ambient-toned beat compilation, as if listening to song blanks. Of course, I would let Four Tet voice wallpaper my music to my apartment because only. Elsewhere Parallelist is not and probably should not be. It’s just and only the art of background music, the gray disappearing into the ambient room air, aligned with the beat.

Single, pop

Antti Tuisku: Train. Warner. ★

Artistswho listen to their own music in their spare time are very suspicious. Antti tuisku says he is exercising at its pace. Work outsong is a cheap and void gym video-like hi-nrg jig that makes the brain cramp instead of muscle.

Instead of a single, the song would be at most an intermediate on an album, which I hope will be coming soon. The bulletin at least suggests that spirituality is addressed Selected people album could get its physical equivalent. Being Antti Tuiskuna is a constant musical tightrope walk: in this way, few people falter from ecstasy to the monsters of humorless humor music. But maybe that’s his real merit.

Single, pop

Nelma U: All the times we met (feat. Ibe). Scorpio. ★★★★

Nelma U convinced the popnarts with their self – published album last summer and Gnomes-single. They had the same wonder, sincerity, and deliberate naivety as Regina’s earliest songs.

In the fall he and Ibe agreed on fitting in an Instagram story. The song, which is now coming out, will be released by the record company Scorpio, also the same as Ibe’s. All the times we met tells of a small scene of admiration and a bond of attachment in melodic language, the unconventionality of which is reminiscent of PMMP. It doesn’t yet turn the brightest lights on to Nelma U, but if anyone is worth following closely this year, then him or her.