Record Review The value of Mikko Alatalo’s song treasure should not be underestimated for personal reasons: the collection of 230 songs offers endless insights, loans, wisdom and blunders

The collection of ten albums includes songs by Mikko Alatalo and Harri Rinte, in which what is sung has always been essential.

Collection

Mikko Alatalo: Finnish travel boy. 10 cd.

Busola. ★★★

The Beatles revolutionized the boy of Kiiminki Mikko Alatalon the world of music, followed by fire Bob Dylan and socially conscious folk. Teenager Alatalo (b. 1951) toured the dance band’s rock songs as a singing guitarist and found the country on a scholarship trip to Texas.

As a student who moved to Tampere, Alatalo became acquainted Juice for the Widow and Harri Rinteeseen, whose songs were honed in the student cabin and Coitus Int.

Coitus Int in 1972. The band included Max Möller (left), Harri Rinne, Mikko Alatalo and Juice Leskinen (front).­

Its first album, released in 1973, caught up with the development of Anglo-American rock: yes, this can be done in Finnish as long as you know how.

In late 1974, Alatalo’s first album was completed The peasant boy is.

The traveler, who has just turned 70, has 6,000 gigs behind him and most often the production of 700 recorded songs written together with Rinte.

Less than a third of it, 11 hours of music, has now been put together for a celebratory collection of ten CDs Finnish travel boy.

The folder is ambitious and respectable, compact in size but downright monumental in content.

Alatalo love Jackson Brownen (b. 1948), but Rinne waved a couplet classic. Temporary sheet music and urged the duo to write songs for the whole nation.

This is largely the case.

According to the generous breakdown, Rinne is a little more responsible for the texts and Alatalo for the compositions. He takes the songs to the musicians and arrangers, and he also sings them as the Slope optes out of publicity.

The duo has no direct point of comparison in the history of domestic music, although the exceptional scope of work and uncompromising professionalism are easily compared Repe Helismaan and Hope Kärjen song factory.

Alatalo likes to quote the latter: “When you do a lot, you also hit the good”.

The musical form of the songs can be drawn from rock and pop with its numerous side leaps, but even more often from the catchy rallies and the rocking of the quintet rotation.

The guitar-driven country rises to a perhaps surprisingly strong role in the folder. Also, the sound of the beat and the old-fashioned restaurant band may surface the most characteristic of instruments, pedal steel guitar, almost always Olli Haavisto.

Maybe a guitarist Seppo Alajoki has played on more Alatalo recordings than Haavisto, but the latter gets a more eye – catching role.

Alatalo has collaborated with various generations and stylistic extremes of the Finnish country, perhaps with a wider spectrum than anyone else, including the father of the Finnish country. Jussi Raittinen.

Mikko Alatalo sang to the audience at the Tammerkoski Bridge program in 2015.­

American country singers diligently duet with each other on records, gigs and TV shows. In the choir program Tammerkoski on the bridge Alatalo, who has met a huge number of artist colleagues, naturally does the same, well-known soloist guests always sing thirty in a box Anna from Hanski to Matti Heinivaho and Topi from Sorsakoski to Heikki Kinnuse.

For many it may be important who sings, but in the songs of Alatalo and Rinte it is crucial what is sung.

The most prolific and beloved of the Finnish copywriters are the intelligent and civilized people in the organization, the recently deceased as role models Jukka Virtanen (1933–2019) and Vexi Salmi (1942–2020).

Alatalo and Rinne are also among them. They have an eye for people, replaces for stories, plus a rich language to verbalize narrated emotions and shared destinies. The songs in the folder are endlessly cleaved by literary wisdom and cultural quotes, nonsense known as folk, and insights that become established as such.

Sometimes even the title of a song reveals where it got its inspiration, where, of course, there is nothing wrong: ideas live and recycle, a new form gives them a new spirit.

The working couple’s texts respect the inherent emphases and cadres of the Finnish language, an increasingly rare value as well, and the rhymes fall into place with the traditional masculinity that was considered an absolute value even in despised rillum reirals.

Alatalo’s first own hit The peasant boy is proved to be prophetic in name and theme: he can adventure as a cosmopolitan in ethno-music, but an urbanist cannot be an artist: nurturing the countryside is a leading theme.

Festive collection the first three records contain 64 tracks from 1973 to 2013, but more than half of the performances are later recordings, not originals.

The reasons are varied and often song-specific, and the average listener may not notice the difference. The updated implementation reproduces the characteristic features of the original recordings, in the opinion of the artist himself, for example, with a better tempo or a matured interpretation. Some of the early classics are heard in more recent bold orchestrations.

The sound of the lower house sounds amazingly unchanged over the decades, the expression is always compulsive: others think he sounds smiling even when interpreting the most tragic text.

The 230-song ensemble deals with all the key twists and turns of a career, from social songs to the autumn tunes of the wind-dressed people, from truth-based relationship settlements to reflections at the gates of border information.

Included is a full album of musically uncompromisingly performed children’s songs, examples of Swedish performances from various song series, and songs that have received a great deal of little attention, even those that could have become successes.

Hardly the most avid admirer will get excited about just about everything the package offers in its diversity. Irresistibly, however, it proves that the value of the song treasure co-written by Mikko Alatalo together with Harri Rinte cannot be underestimated for trivial reasons directed at the person of the traveler.

Correction 11.5. at 2.45 pm: The name of the album is Suomalainen reissupoika, not Suomalainen festive collection.