Record Review The new album of “Junttiräp kings” by Teflon Brothers is a forgettable ensemble that turns pale into a real summer party hit

Teflon Brothers ’album doesn’t include new hit songs, but it doesn’t need it.

Rap / Albums

Teflon Brothers: Sold out.

Johanna Kustannus / Universal Music. ★★

Portion Boysit, they are quite clowns.

These words are heard by Teflon Brothers new Fully booked upalbum will open Climate changein the first verse of the song.

Ironically, Fully booked upon the day of the album’s release, Midsummer’s Eve, June 25, “just the pellets” will beat Teflon Brothers, who declares themselves to be the “king of junti rap” purely 6-0, if you look at Spotify listenership volumes.

In mid-June, the Portion Boys released the iconic brother duo of the Finnish hit Checkmate and Teppo Ruohonen with a new version of evergreen The pace is accelerating from the song. In two weeks, the pace has accelerated to such an extent that the song by Portion Boys is becoming the biggest party cannon of summer 2021, which will be listened to at cottages, Park Parties and probably also in nightclubs when the people dare to do so.

On Midsummer’s Eve, the hits were popped at a Midsummer party, and in one day there were almost 150,000 listeners. That’s a tough number for a Finnish song. On the same day Teflon Brothers Climate change was the most popular song on the new album with 35,000 plays. Most of the songs on the album didn’t fit in the top 50.

Climate change was released as a single on the same day as The pace is accelerating, and currently has more than half as many plays on Spotify as it does on a Portion Boys song.

But after all, music should not be judged on the basis of the amount of listening, there will certainly be more shouts now.

For Teflon Brothers, the numbers still can’t be ignored, because the band’s story is all about numbers. Originally, the band was a parody of a rap band parodying a rap group, until for the third album it made a complete turn and started making “provincial music,” as released on HS last week. Heikki Kuulan and Volin in an interview described.

Published in 2012 The sexiest ice the song became a huge success, the irony disappeared from the band’s music and the fan base began to form children. From year to year, the band produced songs that sinked into the general public, which did not please the critics.

This is at least a stereotypical perception of the popularity of Teflon Brothers. Personally, though, I’ve liked several of Teflon Brothers ’so-called bangers. The sexiest fuck in addition Suburban dreams and Maradona (summer ’86) are very successful hits. Their lyrics have had good insights and pertinent jokes, and the production of the songs has been in place.

In production there are still no major reproaches, although the beats have not been toned in their originality in the songs of recent years. The biggest problem, though, is that the Teflon Brothers are starting to get badly in place at all.

From single releases dug on the latest album Gray slope stuck in my mind mainly because it was a tentacle ad. As a song, it’s indifferent. Candidated for Eurovision I Love You gave much more to expect than he eventually redeemed – although the stage show seen in the UMK final was entertaining in its corners.

Lyrics with fingerpori strips Midsummer land is probably the dumbest song in Finnish music, which can of course be praised if you want to. Teflon Brothers can’t be sure. The latest single cleavage Climate change is a one joke song, but the joke gets old already during the song. Emma Gunin the chorus sung is admittedly a successful hook and remains ringing in the head.

The most relevant cleavage can be heard at the end of the disc. Desert and Blood drops are functional songs, but they are unlikely to become favorites of the general public. At the same time, they sound like the band’s leading image the most Saint from own production.

The only spontaneous burst of laughter on the disc is caused Blood dropswith the old set-off between good rappers: “Tipetip says Elastic telka, how I feel, you haven’t fallen off the sled. ”

As a whole Fully booked up feels like a record I barely remember by the end of the summer. At the same time, the Portion Boys’ Matti and Teppo rally has probably become the biggest Spotify hit of the summer.

It hardly hurts the Teflon Brothers trio. As Kuula and Voli said in an HS interview, their main products are gigs and their set list is already “full”. The records in the survey interviews amaze them. The audience would party at the festivities with the pace of the Teflars in complete satisfaction, even though the band was no longer releasing any hit songs.

In that sense, the status of “kings of the junior disco” is not yet shaken by a single summer hit. And one can always be comforted by the fact that their musical values ​​- if we ignore the recycling of the 1980s beat – The pace is accelerating is an even weaker tekele than Teflon Brothers songs.

Critic’s Choices: Exquisite Metallica cover and great rap record

Rock / Single

Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith: Nothing Else Matters

Blackened Recordings. ★★★★

Last week the music world was spoken of by the news of the Metallica album to be released in the fall. Admittedly, this is not a long line of the band’s own new production, but one released 30 years ago The Black Albumin remake. The Metallica Blacklist With 53 albums, 53 well-known artists cover 12 songs on the classic album. Released as a single from this album Miley Cyrus version of the perpetual hit Nothing from Else Matters. The voice of a 28-year-old singer cooked in many broths fits the song perfectly. The version is a great, country-inspired tribute to Metallica’s song and promises a lot from the upcoming album.

Rap / Albums

Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

Columbia Records. ★★★★

Californian hip hop artist Tyler, the Creator has enjoyed for many years his status as a rapper, whose records are steadily garnering praise from critics. Published at the end of June Call Me If You Get Lost is the rapper’s first big release in the 2019 Grammy Award winner Igorin after. Call Me If You Get Lost as an rap album the absolute top cast of recent years. The 16-track record is quite a bump whose complete digestion can take weeks. The songs blend well together, and especially the massive, almost 10-minute songs are memorable Sweet / I Thought You Wanted To Dance and Wilshire.

Rap / Albums

Doja Cat: Planet Her

Kemosabe Records. ★★★

With a crackle attracted attention in style Doja Cat became a well-known name in Finland at the latest last year Say So with his song, which was a shocking Tiktok hit, among other good things. Now Doja Cat has produced a concept board that takes place on “an imaginary planet where all species and races live in harmony”. The album’s concept doesn’t carry quite the desired way all the time, but the album still manages to be quite an entertaining pop-weighted rap album. The songs in the first half in particular don’t really stand out from each other and leave a slightly faint feel, but towards the end the going improves considerably. Released as a single a long time ago, SZA: n made with Kiss Me More is a very successful hilarious song.

Pop / Single

Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

Asylum Records. ★★

Pop stars first class Ed Sheeran has, according to the record company, made an “official return” with a new one Bad Habits -single. Sheeran released quite forgettable last Christmas Afterglowsong, but it was not counted as an official return because the song will not be heard on the upcoming album. Afterglow was an unfortunate indifferent song, and no Bad Habits succeed much better. Sheerania has never been known for her surprise, but many times in her career she has seemed to find the perfect recipe for a pop song by making songs that sound too simple. Bad Habits is Sheeran’s attempt to do The Weeknd -style club music, but as such it pales badly into its role models. It’s hard to believe this song would be remembered as one of the landmark works of Sheeran’s career Shape of Youn alongside such successes.