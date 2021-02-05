Record Review Foo Fighters rock guys made a record with which they break into the garage for a disco, and it sounds joyful

The positive heartbeat of Foo Fighters ’new album Medicine At Midnight is a welcome contradiction to the band’s gloomy moods at home.

Rock

Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight. Sony.

★★★★

Nirvana The Foo Fighters, which rose from the ashes in 1994, is – despite its atypical birth story – a typical American stadium rock band in many ways.

Singer-guitarist-songwriter Dave Grohlin The band, led by the company, has grown into an independent player in the global music business, owning its own production facilities: gyms, studios and these hidden properties.

Foo Fighters doesn’t go according to the schedules dictated by the record company, but vice versa.

In other words, Foo Fighters has gotten into the position that many dream of. It is financially independent and accountable only to its fans.

In the history of rock there are numerous examples of how such an inherently healthy equation, when established, might glue the band unnecessarily tightly to its comfort zone.

What was once fresh is gradually declining into the “familiar security” that sustains business structures.

Foo Fighters has woken up to this dilemma very seriously with their tenth album Medicine At Midnight. The record is such an obvious attempt out of the comfort zone that it would be all too easy to position yourself cynically as a middle-aged crisis for rock millionaires.

Medicine At Midnight is delightfully much more. Sure, it doesn’t rewrite the rock rulebook, but it does sincerely try to rip its creators to try and think in a new way.

And that snatch sounds joyful!

The joy is enhanced by the fact that what looks unnatural on paper sounds natural on the record.

Inspirers of Dave Grohl when writing new songs are obvious: David Bowien Let’s Dance album as well as a multi-year metamorphosis by The Rolling Stones in the late 1970s, in which “the world’s largest rock band” adapted their timing to be compatible with modern black rhythms, disco and funk.

Both Bowie and The Rolling Stones came from a mod tradition that has always essentially included dancing African American soul and rhythm & blues.

The background of Foo Fighters ’players, on the other hand, is in much stiffer cultures, off-white ticks and grunge. Despite this Medicine At Midnight does not sound forced, but liberated.

The first single Shame Shame Shamen self-serving pastissius mainly amused. Prince did the same better.

The whole goes up on their feet in songs Cloudspotter and Medicine At Midnight, where Foo Fighters already reaches the same as its role model; a seamless fusion of synthetic and polar funk rhythms and guitar-driven arena rock released in choruses.

The songs also remind us that Dave Grohl sings convincingly enough without being forced to roar the guitars in red all the time.

The moped is happily released from the hands at the end of the plate Love Dies at Young, whose middle part tends to go almost edm and whose synth pattern is reminiscent of the British band New Order.

All of these are cracking guitars from their entire lives to the invigorating variety of rockers accustomed to crawling. Let them also have permission to dance.