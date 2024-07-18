The president’s statements about doubts about the need to cut spending were brought to the financial market by an agency in which the reporter is a partner

The reporter Renata Varandas was fired from Record this Thursday (17.Jul.2024) for having anticipated to the financial market part of the content of an interview given by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) which had not yet been released by the broadcaster. The episode took place on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024).

Varandas interviewed Lula at around 9:30 am at the Planalto Palace. The conversation was recorded and broadcast in full on “Record Newspaper”, at 7:55 p.m. Excerpts from the interview were published by the broadcaster’s news portal, R7, along the day.

Information about what the president had said about the fiscal issue and the succession at the Central Bank, however, reached the knowledge of financial market agents about an hour before the publication made by R7, at 1:48 p.m.

A statement with the information was distributed by brokerage firm BGC Liquidez DTVM Ltda. and attributed to Capital Advice, a political analysis agency for investors and financial managers. Varandas is a managing partner of the agency. Two other journalists share the company’s ownership structure: Mariana Londoncolumnist at UOLand Flavia Torres de Mesquita.

The text anticipated Lula’s statement that he still needs to be convinced about the need for spending cuts and that the fiscal target does not necessarily have to be met.

Read below the BGC statement that circulated before the interview was published:

“BGC Politics | Lula and the contingency

_by Capital Advice, July 16, 2024_

“In an interview with Record TV, which will be broadcast throughout the day today, President Lula said that it is necessary to convince him that it will be necessary to cut between R$15 billion and R$20 billion in the report of July 22. He also said that if it is necessary to change the target, he is not opposed.

“When asked about bringing forward the BC nomination, he said that he will not nominate the BC president in August and that he still does not know who it will be.

“When asked who he listens to, the president initially said everyone, from social movements to the international market. But at the end of the interview, he mentioned First Lady Janja as one of the people he listens to.

“Analysis: The tone of the interview shows that Lula’s defense of the prosecutor was short-lived when he spoke more directly to voters. Despite this, the Treasury Department continues to work to convince voters of the importance of the July 22 report being in line with the framework and internally talks about cuts + blockages of over R$10 billion. It is also still trying to convince the president to bring forward the appointment to the Central Bank to August. Minister Padilha has also been working to defend the necessary cuts, closer to R$20 billion.

“Macro Strategy Team

“_BGC Liquidity DTVM Ltda_”

On Tuesday, the dollar exchange rate fluctuated around 12:20 pm, when it started to rise.

At 12:43 p.m., the US currency began to rise against the real. The day’s high reached R$5.462 at 1:40 p.m., an increase of 0.33% compared to the previous day’s close. The change was attributed to the president’s statements. At the end of the day, the US currency closed down 0.31%, at R$5.428.

The text released by BGC was imprecise regarding Lula’s speech in the section “President Lula said that it is necessary to convince him that it will be necessary to cut between R$15 billion and R$20 billion in the report of July 22nd”. The amount mentioned was not spoken directly by the president, but presented in the question asked by the journalist.

Read the full question and answer on the topic:

what the reporter asked – “I wanted to start by asking about Dona Lindu. I know that Dona Lindu taught us that we can’t spend more than we earn. You learned that when you were little. And we see economists saying that, in order for us to maintain the framework, we need to cut between R$15 [bilhões] and R$20 billion, which is their calculation. I ask you: are you willing to set aside this amount to maintain the credibility of the framework and of Minister Fernando Haddad? [Fazenda] also?”;

– “I wanted to start by asking about Dona Lindu. I know that Dona Lindu taught us that we can’t spend more than we earn. You learned that when you were little. And we see economists saying that, in order for us to maintain the framework, we need to cut between R$15 [bilhões] and R$20 billion, which is their calculation. I ask you: are you willing to set aside this amount to maintain the credibility of the framework and of Minister Fernando Haddad? [Fazenda] also?”; what Lula answered – “You are not obliged to set a goal and achieve it if you have more important things to do. This country is very big, this country is very powerful. What is small is the minds of the leaders of this country and the minds of some speculators. There is no problem if it is a zero deficit, if it is a 0.1% deficit, if it is a 0.2% deficit. What is important is that this country is growing, that the economy is growing, that employment is growing, that wages are growing. I said in the campaign: ‘We are going to create a country with political, legal, fiscal, economic and social stability’. This responsibility, this commitment, I can say to you as if I were saying to my son, to my wife, I did not learn fiscal responsibility in college, I bring it from the cradle”.



Reproduction/Instagram @revarandas – 9.jun.2024 Renata Varandas on the “Jornal da Record” bench in a photo shared on her Instagram profile on June 9, 2024

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadcomplained on Tuesday that the president’s statements had been released out of context.

“The problem is when you release a sentence out of context it unnecessarily generates speculation […] And when it airs, you will be able to see, [Lula] saying exactly what I said a few weeks ago, that we have commitments to the fiscal framework”Haddad told reporters before the full interview was released by Record.

O Poder360 found that the early release of the president’s statements angered other ministers close to Lula, who considered the episode serious. Record tries to build a relationship with the Lula government after having approached the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

O Poder360 looked for the Record on Wednesday (17.Jul) via email and telephone to ask if the broadcaster would make a statement.

A Record gave the following statement:

“RECORD clarifies that it only learned of the connection between reporter Renata Varandas and Capital Advice after the agency released the press release. The broadcaster makes it clear that it condemns any leak of information, especially with partial excerpts of what is found in interviews conducted by our teams. Appropriate measures will be taken as the facts are investigated.”

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Poder360 contacted the Recordby email and by phone, to ask if the reporter had been removed or fired. The station did not respond to the contacts. The Poder360however, confirmed with high-ranking employees of the broadcaster the dismissal of Varandas.

O Poder360 also contacted Capital Advice, BGC Liquidez and journalist Renata Varandas to ask if they would like to comment on the leaked excerpts of the interview with Lula. Read what they had to say below: