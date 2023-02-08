Paris. The summer reduction of the ice sheet in the Southern Ocean reached a record in January, much higher than the previous January 2017, the European Climate Observatory announced on Wednesday.

In the southern continent, which experienced record temperatures in 2022, the extent of sea ice was 31 percent below average in January, the lowest level ever reached in the first month of the year, indicates the Copernicus climate change observatory (C3S ) of the European Union.

In 44 years of satellite observations of the Antarctic ice sheet, the monthly minimum record was measured in February 2022, with less than 2 million km2, according to the US National Snow and Ice Data Center.

On the other side of the world, at the North Pole, where at the same time it is winter, below-average ice extent was also observed in the Arctic, where it was 4 percent below normal. According to Copernicus, it is the third lowest measurement for a month of January.

The melting of ocean ice sheets accelerates global warming. Indeed, sea ice, acting like a mirror, reflects most of the sun’s energy, but when it melts, a dark surface remains that absorbs solar radiation and heats the water.