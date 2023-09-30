The bad weather hits New York, causing record rainfall and flooding in the cityand Mayor Eric Adams makes an appeal to the citizens of the metropolis: “This – he explains – is something not to be taken lightly, and we are not doing so: it is a dangerous weather situation and it is not over. If you are at home, stay there , this is the time to be cautious,” he said after the city accumulated an average of 15 centimeters of water, paralyzing itself.

Along with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Adams has a state of emergency was declared, while over 150 New York schools were flooded and firefighters were involved in dozens of rescue operations for people endangered by the floodsparticularly in basements or in cars blocked by water.

Almost 20 centimeters of rain accumulated at JFK airport, the highest level since records began in 1948. “This is a very dangerous climate event, an event that puts lives in danger, I need all New Yorkers to follow the warning so they can be safe,” Hochul said, also urging the population to stay at home and not travel. “It is crucial that New Yorkers take necessary precautions and avoid flooded streets, which are the most dangerous places during flash floods,” she added.

Sea lion escapes from Central Park Zoo

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the floods, a sea lion has escaped from the pool in which it was confined in the Central Park Zoo. “A female specimen managed to swim out of her pool due to flooding of surrounding areas caused by today’s heavy rains in New York,” said Jim Breheny, executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquariums.

The seal was then able to swim around the zoo for a while, which had been closed to the public due to bad weather. But then she returned alone to her pool which she shares with two other sea lions. “The staff monitored the sea lion while she explored the surrounding area,” Breheny added, explaining that no one was ever in danger and the seal never left the zoo. Six inches of rain accumulated in Central Park yesterday, according to the National Weather Service.