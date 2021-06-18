Record of poor in 2020 in Italy. The number of poor families has reached the threshold of 2 millions, from 1.7 million the previous year. The increase in poor individuals was about 1 million (from 4.6 to 5.6 million). Are the Istat data which show the highest peak since 2005 in the year of the pandemic.

Luigi Campiglio, who teaches economic policy at the Catholic University of Milan, speaks of “a merciless X-ray, which indicates a increase in inequalities “. “I also find it scandalous”, he continues at the conference on the European Year for the fight against poverty and social exclusion, “that to be hit are younger families with children, which inevitably suffer deprivation as a result. It is no coincidence that Istat speaks of over one million minors in absolute poverty. We are facing a very serious situation: we cannot continue talking about young people, their future, when they are the ones who have suffered the greatest impact of the crisis. “In particular, attention falls on the lack of an effective contribution from of the support provided, which would demonstrate its inadequacy.

The incidence data in absolute family poverty would also vary for professional condition: for those looking for employment it remained at 19.7% in 2019, for blue-collar workers and similar from 10.2% to 13.2%, for executives, middle managers and office workers from 1.7% to 2, 5%. For the entrepreneurs and freelancers category, for which Istat reports that there was no data in 2019, due to the low sample size, in 2020 there was a 3.2%.