Well before Christmas there were the first recommendations on how people in Germany can protect themselves and their families from infection over the holidays. The top priority: reduce contacts even more than already. In addition, corona rapid tests should provide at least a bit of security and ensure that Christmas would not be a super spreader event.

The advantage of the rapid tests lies in the name: They give a quick result. The disadvantage: The result has a short shelf life and is less reliable than with the complex, laboratory-tested PCR test. Security is probably the most important thing, especially now in December, when the Corona numbers have reached new highs.

Therefore, the current test numbers of the Association of Accredited Laboratories (ALM) in Germany can be interpreted as a bad omen. The number of PCR tests dropped in the Christmas week from December 21st to 27th. The week before there were around 1.5 million tests, the laboratories now received fewer than a million tests.

For Monday, the German health authorities reported only 12,892 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). That was around 7,000 fewer than in the previous week. The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) also fell significantly due to the small number of tests. From the high of 197.6 on December 22nd to 149.2.

The ALM refers to the figures on information from 169 laboratories nationwide. The proportion of positive tests in the total number of around one million tests was 13.2 percent, which is a new high. The previous week’s highest positive rate was 11.8 percent.

The numbers allow two conclusions. First: Before Christmas, people increasingly turned to rapid tests, which, although they did bring results at short notice before meeting the families, were by no means 100 percent certain. Second: If as much had been tested as usual, according to the record positive rate, the numbers of evidence of infection would also be at the record level since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the association, it was not because there was no more capacity. It would have been possible to test less than any weekday before Christmas. However, the capacities were at the weekend level. However, these were used significantly less. This was justified with fewer swab samples – and with quick test offers, which were used even more shortly before Christmas.

Another indication that the corona situation in Germany is by no means improving is the number of corona patients in intensive care units. Because these reports don’t take a break over Christmas.

Vaccinations still have little influence on corona numbers

According to the DIVI intensive care register, the number of corona intensive care patients rose by 500 in the week from December 15 to 22, it was not much less between December 22 and 29, at around 430, and still a dramatic number. The proportion of occupied intensive care beds with corona patients in the total rose from 19.5 to more than 21 percent by December 29.

The RKI will only be able to map the effects of the public holidays on the detection of infection in one to two weeks, as it usually takes so long for a corona infection to break out and be reflected in the numbers. In addition, tests will be carried out to the usual extent again at the beginning of January.

The vaccinations against the virus will not yet be able to contain the expected increase in the number of infections. More than 40,000 people had already been vaccinated by Tuesday – but initially only residents of nursing homes and employees in homes.

In addition, full vaccination protection is only guaranteed after the second dose after about three weeks. It can therefore not be assumed that all vaccinated persons are already safely protected against Covid-19. Since the first person in Germany was vaccinated on December 26th, the vaccine will only be able to develop its full effect in the second week of January. (with dpa)