The Spaniard from the Pramac Ducati team sets the best time on the Phillip Island track. The reigning champion, however, keeps a close watch on him. Binder’s KTM is among them. Aprilia did well with Aleix Espargaro 4th. Seventh Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi tenth

Federico Mariani

Jorge Martin he’s serious about it Phillip Island. The team driver Pramac Ducati signs the pole in MotoGP Australian Grand Prix crumbling the circuit record: 1.27.246 and sending a very clear signal just over three hours before the start of the GP in an event with distorted dates and times. A show of strength from the Spaniard, faster than the competition even in the last free practices. Francesco Bagnaia, however, responds presently: the reigning champion and world championship leader closes the front row thanks to the third time, 468 thousandths away. The world championship duel seems destined to recur on the Australian circuit too. Brad Binder’s Ktm is placed in the middle between the Ducatis (+0.416). See also The 10 best-selling SUVs: prices, engines and consumption

the first rows — Opening the second row is the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro (+0.598), followed by the Ducatis of Johann Zarco (+0.657) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (+0.673). In the third row is Marc Marquez (+0.766), best of the Hondas, followed by Jack Miller’s Ktm (+0.828) and the second Aprilia, entrusted to Maverick Vinales (0.847). Marco Bezzecchi was not too brilliant: the Mooney VR46 driver finished tenth (+0.875), ahead of Pol Espargaro on Gas Gas and Enea Bastianini.

In q1 — The first selection of qualifications rewards Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Alex, younger brother of the eight-time world champion, was mocked and will start from thirteenth place. Then Raul Fernandez and Joan Mir. Seventeenth is Fabio Quartararo, who will be joined on the grid by Augusto Fernandez: the Spaniard on Gas Gas suffers a three-place penalty for slowing down the Frenchman in free practice on Friday. No qualifications for Alex Rins: the winner of the last edition of the Australian Grand Prix did not take to the track due to new problems with his right leg injured at the start of the season. Today the Spaniard from the Lcr team will undergo new tests. See also Luis Diaz, headline! Liverpool vs. Manchester United LIVE, follow the Premier

qualifications — These are the first four rows of the MotoGP grid in Australia:

Jorge Martin/ Brad Binder/ Francesco Bagnaia Aleix Espargaro/ Johann Zarco/ Fabio Di Giannantonio Marc Marquez/ Jack Miller/ Maverick Vinales Marco Bezzecchi/ Pol Espargaro/ Enea Bastianini