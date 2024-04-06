Home page World

A rare phenomenon can currently be observed on Etna in Sicily. Hundreds or even thousands of steam rings rise from the volcano into the sky.

Palermo – Volcanoes fascinate many people. There are several active volcanoes in Europe, the largest of which is Mount Etna in Italy. However, he is currently drawing attention to himself with another special feature.

“No volcano on earth produces as many steam rings (volcanic vortex rings) as Etna, we have known that for a long time. In 2000 and again from July 2023, the Bocca Nuova crater ejected thousands of these rings and this continues,” explained volcanologist Boris Behncke. While the current volcanic phenomenon is being shared in pictures and videos, last year the lava from Mount Etna caused more concern. In some cases, entire villages were covered by the ash from Etna.

“Hundreds, if not thousands”: Etna breaks a record – there have never been so many steam rings

The mysterious smoke curls of Etna always amaze visitors. But like the Italian news portal catania writes, there have never been as many steam rings as there are now. The exact extent of the volcanic phenomenon is not yet known.

Behncke also agreed and explained that Etna was currently breaking all previous records. “In the late afternoon of April 2nd, a small chasm opened on the northeastern edge of the southeast crater, from which glowing gas clouds rose. The next morning you could see that these puffs produced an impressive amount of vapor rings. This activity has been ongoing ever since and has already produced hundreds, if not thousands, of these lovely 'patterns'.” The steam rings are a popular subject in photos and videos – both from visitors and locals.

Etna is the largest volcano in Europe: volcanic activity occurs again and again in its region

Due to its size alone, the supervolcano Etna always poses a certain danger. There have been several volcanic activities in his region in recent years. For example, just last year there was an eruption near Mount Etna that produced a kilometer-high eruption column.

The lava column created by the volcanic eruption turned cars and roads pitch black with the ash from Etna. However, there is no danger associated with the current volcanic phenomenon; there is currently no sign of an impending major eruption. The supervolcano at the Phlegraean Fields recently caused a stir with swarm earthquakes.