A liter of green at 2.7 euros, average price cartels do not seem to stabilize petrol and diesel prices. And thanks to excise duties and VAT, the Treasury collects billions

Not even the introduction of the “regional average” on fuel prices seems to allay the controversy surrounding the increase in petrol and diesel prices noted by numerous associations of operators including the Fegica. If the record price of 2.7 euros per liter for green water registered in a self-service car on the A8 Milano-Varese is a striking case, the government does not intend to withdraw from the latest decisions, arguing that they have contributed to to contain the increase in fuel costs compared to other European countries by contrasting speculative phenomena.

IMPORTANT SUMMER EARNINGS — With the current rules, moreover, the State would find itself in an economically very advantageous position. Suffice it to say that only in this period, between the exodus of vacationers that has just ended and the counter-exodus of the next few weeks, would you find yourself gaining the beauty of 2.27 billion euros from fuel taxation. To be precise, he would forfeit 1,513,125,000 through excise duties and 762,750,000 through VAT. Truly a rich “manna”, but some associations such as Assoutenti have put their hands forward asking the Government to intervene on prices with that cut of excise duties foreseen in case of excessive increases. At the moment, however, the government does not deem it necessary to intervene, considering the situation “among the best in Europe”: the price of fuel without excise duties would be “one of the lowest in the Old Continent”. See also Juan Pablo Montoya: "I don't regret leaving Formula 1"

THE DROP IN REVENUE IN 2022 — A situation that can be understood on the one hand: a full tank of fuel yields much more to the state than taxes on the sale of vehicles and car tax. Just think about it 58 billion euros of total revenue recorded in 2022 by the Aci yearbook, well 31 they were insured by the sale of fuel, although the income had suffered a certain reduction due to the cuts in excise duties introduced by the Government during the year; stamp duty and VAT on the sale of vehicles cannot exceed the seven billion euros in income each. Data in hand, it is clear why the upper floors “hesitated” before intervening again on the prices of petrol and diesel.

DIESEL, “OVERPASS” CLOSE ON PETROL — About dieselcontinues the “gallop” upwards that in September should lead to higher prices than petrol. According to the latest survey by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the average price of petrol is 1.939 euros per litre, that of diesel 1.827 euros. The price growth, which started in the last week of May, when petrol was at 1.811 and diesel at 1.654, has hardly stopped so far. The continuing situation of uncertainty due to the various international conflicts and the stoppage for the maintenance of the refining plants are leading to an increase in prices on foreign markets, and obviously everything is also having a backfire on Italy. For the State it could be an opportunity for profit, given that in these conditions the discount on large volumes in the refinery would no longer apply. In such conditions, it is very unlikely that measures will be taken to contain this historic “surge” in diesel, but this could in the long run damage the market for vehicles with this type of power supply. See also Tortu che sprint: "The 200 and the relay to continue to amaze everyone"