This week the XXVIII edition of the Cartagena Regional Amateur Football League Championship began, with the participation of more than 600 senior footballers who do not have a federation record in any football tournament or championship in the Region. The total number of teams that have registered this season has been 41, with a team record. They will be distributed into three groups and the competition will be managed through the Leverade digital software, where registrations, licenses, classifications and other incidents will be processed by technological means. One of the new features of the new course is arbitration by Cartagena referees from the Arbitration Delegation of the Football Federation.

The matches will be played from Monday to Friday at night and will be played mainly at the recently remodeled Mundial 82 and at the López Belmonte municipal field in the Virgen Caridad neighborhood. However, other municipal grassroots soccer fields in the city will also be used. This championship is organized by the Sports Department of the Cartagena City Council and has the collaboration of Leverade Real Play and the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia.

The Lomen FC team, before their debut in the League.



In the First Division the following teams have signed up: A. Calero FC, Diésel Cartagena, La Senda del Jabalí, Dynamic Guindilla FC, EF Barriada San Ginés A, Asador de Juan Manuel, Los Urrutias, Peluquines, Remuer Fixiopizzilio, Ruben Auto-compraventa , Lomen FC, Olimpiakojos, Calité FC, Castillitos FC, Raza FC and Santa Florentina 21.

The Third Division is born, with nine teams, and the entire championship will be managed through digital software

The Second Division is made up of Atlético Unionense, Los Palancas, Miranda Jardinería, Mugiwaras FC, Royca FC, Vikingos FC, Nueva Cartagena Aficionados, Levipark FC, Quesos Romero, Spar Grupo, Bubble City, Racing Paseo, Decopproject Interiorismo, EF Esperanza, Club Atlético AFC and Lafarla RCA

And in the Third Division, a newly created category, Neumáticos Julián, Rayo Cartagena, Ciudad de Cartagena FC, Los Galácticos, Golden Team, Global Moller, Royal Beach CF, Los Parceros FC and EF Barriada San Ginés B will compete. which is a pioneer in Cartagena and has the support of the City Council, shares the spotlight this year with other similar ones that have arisen through private initiative and that also attract a significant number of players.