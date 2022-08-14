Crazy idea on Mallorca: A football team ordered 600 beers – and that at 10:30 in the morning. Then the kickers went partying.

Palma – 600 beers – and that for breakfast? You don’t see that every day, even on the celebration island of Mallorca. A soccer team recently took on the task of ordering as many drinks as possible to give the staff a challenge. 600 beers came out and that in the morning at 10:30 a.m.

Record order in Mallorca: footballers order 600 beers for breakfast

On a team trip, the amateur footballers from SG Ropfe from the Elztal in Baden-Württemberg ordered 600 Pils for breakfast early in the morning in the “Bamboleo” beer garden on Schinkenstrasse. The 25 men paid 1260 euros for it, like them picture and helmutbestermann.de reported and now Kreiszeitung.de writes. According to Maurice (23), a player on the team, such an action is not the first of its kind. “In 2019 we had the crazy idea of ​​ordering a lot of beer. So we ordered 400 beers, ”said the footballer to picture. “This time we wanted to top it, so we ordered 600 Pils with 25 people.”

600 beers for breakfast: four taps permanently hogged

It is also said that the four taps of the pub ran continuously for half an hour. Then the order was already ready. “After half an hour, all the beers were there,” reports Maurice. This was more complicated in 2019: the employees would have had to buy additional glasses to be able to cope with the flood of drinks. “This time they were prepared.”

After a record order: footballers go partying until 6 a.m

With their order this year, the SG Ropfe kickers were ready at 1:00 p.m. After that they went on and partied until 6:00 in the morning. When asked if they will break their record again next year, Maurice replied that he couldn’t get another beer down at the moment. The planning for the next Mallorca trip would already be underway. “The next Mallorca trip is already planned.”

Party tourists and excesses: Mallorca goes on the “quality offensive”

The island is known for its party tourists. But again and again there are excesses and the humiliation of women in Mallorca. The government now wants to take action. A “quality offensive” was started, which is why some bars in Mallorca had to close. Hotels are also taking action. So should Drinking tourists on Mallorca now sign rules of conduct.