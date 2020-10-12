Barça won its third futsal European Cup this Sunday and the tenth title of Spanish futsal. Since UEFA organizes the tournament and gave it official status, Spanish clubs have been the great dominators. From the first two editions, which had Playas de Castellón as the winner (2002 and 2003), until the last final of this 2020, which has won for the first time to two teams from the same country fighting for the most important club tournament in this sport.

All finals

Final 4:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 The hole (ESP)



2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2 Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Yekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4, 3-2 penalties ElPozo Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Round trip finals

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3,3-4: (9-7) FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6 (10-9) FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1,3-4 (7-5) Benfica (POR)

2003: Castellón beaches (ESP) 1-1 / 6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Final 8:

2002 (Lisbon): Castellón beaches 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Honors

Inter Movistar: 5

Barcelona: 3

Kairat Almaty: 2

Castellón beaches: two

Dynamo Moscow: 1

Sporting Portugal: 1

Action 21 Charleroi: 1

Viz Sinara: 1

Benfica: 1

Montesilvano: 1

Ugra: 1