Real Sociedad breaks a 34-year drought without winning the Copa del Rey. Imanol Alguacil’s pupils have managed to add the third KO tournament winding for their club’s showcases. He did so by prevailing in an atypical final, which comes a year later than it should because of the COVID-19 pandemic that paralyzed the world in 2020, and against his greatest rival, Athletic. A goal from Oyarzabal from the penalty spot decided the final for Real.



Record of the Copa del Rey TEAM TITLES Barcelona 30 Athletic 2. 3 Real Madrid 19 Athletic 10 Valencia 8 Saragossa 6 Seville 5 Spanish 4 Royal union 4 Real society 3 Betis two Sports two Sands one

The San Sebastian team wins its third Copa del Rey after doing it twice previously. The first was in 1909, against Espanyol, the second in 1987, after winning on penalties against Atlético. But the three twisted ones stay very far from the 30 of Barcelona, ​​which is the king of the competition. It is followed by Athletic with 23 titles. The lions add their 15th runner-up.

The next final of the Copa del Rey will be played on April 17, also in La Cartuja but with different protagonists. Athletic repeats, but this time they will face Barcelona. The Catalans will try to extend their advantage in the KO tournament record; while Athletic cut distances and make up for the loss against Real Sociedad.