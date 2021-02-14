Record of the Copa del Rey basketball

28 titles: Real Madrid

25 titles: Barcelona

8 titles: Club Joventut de Badalona

6 titles: TD Systems Baskonia

3 titles: Movistar Students

2 titles: Laietà Basket Club, Casademont Zaragoza, Rayo Club Madrid, Picadero Jockey Club

1 title: Valencia Basket Club, Société Sportive Patrie, Club Bàsquet L’Hospitalet, Baxi Manresa, Unicaja, Real Club Deportivo Español

Champions in every edition

1933: Rayo Club de Madrid (21–11 to the Flag of the Kingdom of Toledo)

1934: Not disputed

1935: Patrie Barcelona (23-19 to the Flag of the Kingdom of Toledo)

1936: Rayo Club de Madrid (23-20 at Patrie Barcelona)

1937: Not disputed

1938: Not disputed

1939: Not disputed

1940: CB L’Hospitalet (20-17 at BC Athletic de Gràcia)

1941: RCD Español (35–20 to CB Hospitalet)

1942: CD Layetano (30–28 CF Barcelona)

1943: CF Barcelona (27–25 at CD Layetano)

1944: CD Layetano (32-18 at Real Madrid)

[1945: CF Barcelona (37–34 to CD Layetano)

1946: CF Barcelona (44–35 to the Montgat Sports Union)

1947: CF Barcelona (39–25 at CB Canarias de Madrid)

1948: Youth of Badalona (41–32 at Real Madrid)

1949: CF Barcelona (Liguilla. The runner-up was Real Madrid)

1950: CF Barcelona (46–39 at the Badalona Youth)

1951: Real Madrid (47-36 at CF Barcelona)

1952: Real Madrid (43-41 at the Badalona Youth)

1953: Youth of Badalona (41-39 to Real Madrid)

1954: Real Madrid (56-41 at the Badalona Youth)

1955: Youth of Badalona (59-44 at Real Madrid)

1956: Real Madrid (59-55 to CB Aismalíbar Montcada)

1957: Real Madrid (54-50 to CB Aismalíbar Montcada)

1958: Youth of Badalona (74-69 to Real Madrid)

1959: CF Barcelona (50-36 to CB Aismalíbar Montcada)

1960: Real Madrid (76–64 at Hesperia de Madrid)

1961: Real Madrid (76–51 at CF Barcelona)

1962: Real Madrid (80-66 at Club Basketball Estudiantes)

1963: Students Basketball Club (94–90 at Real Madrid)

1964: Picadero Jockey Club (63–51 to CB Aismalíbar Montcada)

1965: Real Madrid (102-82 at RC Náutico de Tenerife)

1966: Real Madrid (62-61 to the Badalona Youth)

1967: Real Madrid (85–80 at SD Kas Vitoria)

1968: Picadero Jockey Club (58-55 at the Badalona Youth)

1969: Youth of Badalona (82-81 to Real Madrid)

1970: Real Madrid (102-90 at the Badalona Youth)

1971: Real Madrid (72-63 at the Badalona Youth)

1972: Real Madrid (92-77 at the Badalona Youth)

1973: Real Madrid (123–79 at Estudiantes Monteverde)

1974: Real Madrid (87-85 at Juventud Schweppes)

1975: Real Madrid (114–85 at Estudiantes Monteverde)

1976: Juventud Schweppes (99–88 at Real Madrid)

1977: Real Madrid (97–71 to FC Barcelona)

1978: FC Barcelona (103–96 to Real Madrid)

1979: FC Barcelona (130-113 at CB Tempus)

1980: FC Barcelona (92–83 at Bàsquet Manresa)

1981: FC Barcelona (106–90 to Real Madrid)

1982: FC Barcelona (110–108 to Real Madrid)

1983: FC Barcelona (125–93 CB Inmobanco)

1984: CAI Zaragoza (81-78 to FC Barcelona)

1985: Real Madrid (90–76 at Ron Negrita Joventut)

1986: Real Madrid (87-79 to Ron Negrita Joventut)

1987: FC Barcelona (110-102 to Ron Negrita Joventut)

1988: FC Barcelona (84–83 at Real Madrid)

1989: Real Madrid (85–81 at FC Barcelona)

1990: CAI Zaragoza (76–69 against Ram Joventut)

1991: FC Barcelona (67–65 at the Estudiantes Caja Postal)

1992: Students Caja Postal (61-56 to CAI Zaragoza)

1993: Real Madrid Teka (74–71 at Marbella Joventut)

1994: FC Barcelona B. Catalana (86–75 against Taugrés Baskonia)

nineteen ninety five: Taugrés Baskonia (88–80 at Amway Zaragoza)

nineteen ninety six: TDK Manresa (94–92 at FC Barcelona B. Catalana)

1997: Festina Joventut (79-71 to Cáceres CB)

1998: Pamesa Valencia (89-75 at Festina Joventut)

1999: TAU Cerámica Baskonia (70-61 at Caja San Fernando)

2000: Adecco Students (73-63 Pamesa Valencia)

2001: FC Barcelona (80–77 at Real Madrid)

2002: TAU Cerámica Baskonia (85–83 at FC Barcelona)

2003: FC Barcelona (84–78 at TAU ​​Cerámica Baskonia)

2004: TAU Cerámica Baskonia (81–77 at DKV Joventut)

2005: Unicaja Málaga (80–76 at Real Madrid)

2006: TAU Cerámica Baskonia (85–80 at Pamesa Valencia)

2007: FC Barcelona (69-53 at Real Madrid)

2008: DKV Joventut (82–80 TAU Ceramica Baskonia)

2009: TAU Cerámica Baskonia (100–98 at Unicaja Málaga)

2010: FC Barcelona (80–61 to Real Madrid)

2011: FC Barcelona (68–60 at Real Madrid)

2012: Real Madrid (91–74 at FC Barcelona Regal)

2013: FC Barcelona Regal (85–69 to Valencia Basket)

2014: Real Madrid (77–76 to FC Barcelona)

2015: Real Madrid (77-71 at FC Barcelona)

2016: Real Madrid (85–81 at Herbalife Gran Canaria)

2017: Real Madrid (97-95 at Valencia Basket)

2018: FC Barcelona Lassa (92–90 at Real Madrid)

2019: FC Barcelona Lassa (94–93 at Real Madrid)

2020: Real Madrid (68–95 to Unicaja)