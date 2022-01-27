Spanish women’s football returns to the fields thanks to the Copa de la Reina and the National League, which will resume their matches this weekend. And he returns with good news, the Sevillian María Pry joins the management of Madrid CFF, replacing Víctor Miguel Fernández. In this way, the First Iberdrola for the first time in its history will have six active female coaches.
Until not long ago, Pry was the only coach who managed a First Club. However, now with her return to the highest category of Spanish football, after her time at Santiago Morning in Chile, there are already six women coaches in the first division: Natalia Arroyo in the Royal Society; Iraia Iturregi in Athletic; Ana Junyent in Eibar; Sara Monforte at Villarreal and Andrea Esteban at Valencia.
Representation is still less than half. Of the 16 teams, six have women as heads of the coaching staff; however, in a historical review, this is a significant advance, since the decision-making spaces have been occupied by men. If we go a little further, we also find other women in these spaces, who have been pushing to win their place as Irene Ferreras, who is the second coach of Real Madrid and Alexandra Lopez Rosillo who is the second of Atlético. For his part, J.enny Benítez ceased to be the head coach of Sporting Huelva after the Spanish regulations indicated that to manage in the First Iberdrola you must have level 3 of UEFA Pro. However, Benítez continues as Antonio Toledo’s second.
