Before the summer break, Formula 1 will take place next Sunday at the Hungaroring in Budapest for its 13th race of the season, in which Ferrari and Red Bull will once again battle it out with no holds barred. Upon returning from the stop, we will attend the last three European races of the season, with Monza last of the triptych scheduled for weekend of 9-11 September. Although the ranking is currently castrating Ferrari’s world hopes, the competitiveness and speed of the SF-75 have once again revived the cheering for the Prancing Horse, back from two less than exciting seasons.

And the fans intend to show their affection for the Red team precisely for the Monza appointment, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the historic racetrack where the Italian Grand Prix is ​​held, pouring out en masse along the circuit. He was the president of the ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damianito tell the record presale for the Italian race: “The numbers are exceptional, which is extremely positive. We are already heading towards 320,000 over the weekend, numbers never obtained. In 2019 we were just over 200,000. There is great enthusiasm for Ferrari and for the racetrack that will turn 100 years old. There is a great passion in Italy for motoring, which for 2 years was forced or almost out of the racetracks. The possibility of returning created the desire to be there. For Sunday we expect between 110 and 120 thousand, a record. We are building temporary stands to try to fully satisfy the demand and reach even more audiences“, The Italian executive explained to the microphones of Radio Rai.