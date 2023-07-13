After the premiere of the second part of season 2 of “Record of Ragnarok”, an anime based on the manga of the same name that was created by Takumi Fukui and shinya umemura and illustrated by Chika Ajiwhich put an end to said installment, fans asked for a new season of the series to be released that pits humans and gods against each other in different battles, in order to decide what the fate of humanity will be.

Will a season 3 of “Record of Ragnarok” be released?

The person in charge of issuing the adaptation of the famous manga was Netflix, which has the two complete seasons within its programming. Therefore, it is expected that Graphinicathe anime developer studio, will soon start talks with the streaming platform for a new installment.

And, although Netflix Nothing has been confirmed yet, there is still a lot of history to be revealed, since the manga talks about seven fights between gods and humans, and six have already come out in the anime, so a new season could fall out of maturity. In addition, due to the fact that the series has been very well received by fans around the world, who support the idea of ​​continuing to lengthen the story.

When will the third season of “Record of Ragnarok” premiere?

If the release of a third season of “Record of Ragnarok”this would be coming to Netflix in October 2024as reported by the portal Click On Clickwhich added that the anime would first go to Japanese television, around July of next year.

It is worth mentioning that the first season of the anime was released on the platform on June 17, 2021, while the second season aired for the first time on January 23, 2023. In addition, a third installment could be divided, as happened with the The second season, whose part two, which contained episodes 11 to 15, was released on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The side of humans will seek to prevent the destruction of the world in their fight against the gods. Photo: Netflix

