The moment awaited by the community of “Record of Ragnarok” either “Shuumatsu no Valkyrie” arrive. After witnessing in the manga the battle between Buddha and Zerofuku, the greatest thinkers of humanity. It is possible to see, in it, a wise man of the Catholic religion, Jesus of Nazareth. However, will the son of God have appeared in part 2 of the anime of Netflix?

“Record of Raganrok”: does Jesus of Nazareth appear?

What many expected did not happen Jesus of Nazareth does not appear in the Season 2 of “Record of Ragnarok”. Although it is true, as could well be seen on the sleeve, at the time of the battle between the top thinkers, the son of God appears. However, the participation of Jesus of Nazareth and at the same time he was going to introduce himself to other characters like Socrates and Confucius.

It is said that the production omitted their participation in order not to create problems between the different religions in the world, even knowing that each one has the main characters of the film on their altar. anime. If they were not censored, what happened with Shiva in India might have happened, where it was cancelled.

How did the community react when Jesus did not appear?

the community of “Record of Ragnarok” he praised ‘Christ the King’ and looked forward to his appearance in the battle where he was to support Buddha, who was victorious. Of course, season 2 would have been epic to have one of the most important figures of humanity. Here are some comments on social networks from anime fans excited about the appearance of Jesus.

