The series Record of Ragnarok is a great inspiration for cosplayers. It was inevitable that a character called Aphroditethought to embody beauty itself, became the subject of numerous cosplaylike this one made by pixie_cosplay_ which manages to convey all the lethal charm, as well as the ferocity hidden under such majestic beauty.

Aphrodite is a detached and bored character, who looks down on everyone, strong in her magnetic charm against which no one can do anything. In this version we can see her sitting while she looks towards the camera, as if she is ready to kill whoever is admiring her.

The costume in itself it is done very well, both in the upper part, with the two bands that fall on the breast in a delicate, almost shy way, and the platinum blonde hairstyle decorated with flowers. There is also no shortage of golden pearl bracelets and other accessories that make this character interesting.

For the rest we remind you that Record of Ragnarok tells of a tournament between men and gods that will decide the future of mankind: will we be exterminated? Or will the human heroes win the seven fights required to prevail?