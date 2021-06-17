Warner Bros. Japan announces that the first season of RECORD OF RAGNAROK is finally available worldwide on Netflix.

The first season, which you can find at the following link, consists of twelve episodes lasting about 24 minutes each. As previously anticipated, the series tells of the clash between Divinity and human beings, whose existence is placed at risk precisely by the judgment of the Gods. To decide if humanity can continue to live the Valkyrie Brunhild proposed to unleash the Ragnarok, a series of thirteen battles between as many champions of both factions. Will humans be able to prove themselves worthy to live on Earth?

I remind you that you can find more details on the animated series in our previous article. And especially if you are watching the series let us know in the comments what you think!

Source: Netflix