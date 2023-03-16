Record of Ragnarokhe anime produced by Netflix, tells the story of an arena in which they fight for the salvation of humanity. The battles that are fought are between gods and heroes who, however, are limited, only managing to reproduce the ancient heroism without giving rise to the freedom of characters that could connect much more with modern viewers. Here we explain why we suggest this.

Record of Ragnarok: An Unoriginal Hero Count

Since the beginning of time, Western heroes have persisted with a highly specific archetype, referring to heroes in general in world history, Achilles, Hector, Gilgamesh, Odysseus, hold fierce weapons —which come from themselves, their power comes from their will that governs their mind and corporeity—, and they have a single flaw. In this way, the image of the supreme man evokes the hero. These are humans that just like in Record of Ragnarok they are supported by some gods while they face others.

Record of Ragnarok is a iliad measured.

Continuing with the catalog of hegemonic heroes, we have heroes who will adore their community and who, with strength and kindness, like King Arthur, will raise up his people, we also have the champion Cid who will defeat entire armies. These heroes feel love for their people, in the case of characters Record of Ragnarok”they would have to love humanity.”

However, Record of Ragnarok it’s a prince mirror fractured, an overrated attempt at myth.

For their part, the Renaissance heroes will rotate between reason and science. The royalists will have a seductive intellectual identity like César Borgia and Napoleon Bonaparte. In turn, the new heroes will become more existential and fall into the idealism of the absurd with hopelessness, fatalism and irony.

Record of Ragnarok begins to inquire a bit about this, Tesla maintains a reasoned science while Buddha seems a little more existentialist herobut the effort is so minimal that their aesthetic images and their personalities absorb their potential and give light to less interesting aspects.

Record of Ragnarok He takes the heroes from the pantheon of gods and the collective imagination of humanity and places them in the arena, only reproducing what has been said about them before in a scenario that does not allow them to grow.

And although, in the end, the stories are uroboros. This one in particular occupies too many elements of other narratives without contributing something truly innovative.

All the stories are recursive, yes, but the little originality of this one is reprehensible. We have well seen how it is possible to sustain a recursive story with action, originality, sensitivity and some openness to the different femininities in Fate Zero. However, Record of Ragnarok he refuses to relate to modernity, and even his heroes retain the structures and stories with which they were born.

The origin of the heroes of Record of Ragnarok

In short, another of the great millennial ideologies that replicates Record of Ragnarok he is the archetype of his heroes. It definitely leaves out the new construction of heroism and the path of the hero. Again, his characters meet each of the characteristics of the model learned and inherited from the old voices that, not that they are bad, but they are no longer valid. These heroes who rise up do not belong to us, we cannot recognize ourselves or follow them and this is disturbing due to its repercussions.

In principle, the heroes have enormous strength —Lu Bü—, exaggerated courage —Adam—, they have an identity with an inflexible ideology that makes them stable structures —Sasaki Kojiro—, they are persevering. Values ​​and their morality are the example —Qin Shi Huang— and when they are not —Raiden Tameemon—, se forgives them because they are supreme, just like the gods.

They are men to whom everything is forgiven and even admired for what they symbolize since the beginning of heroic times. These men have streamlined bodies, fixed values, and an aspiring to get it all mentality.

The origin of the heroes, Sabater mentions well, lies in four qualities: the exercise of virtue —which points to the playful—, independence and freedom —that position heroism in a legacy to the future, it settles in the future—, the birth from a utopian imaginary that responds to the calls of the community and the imminent return to their origins —which they seek and impregnate in their followers, in this way a hero is perpetuated—.

Why are the heroes of Record of Ragnarok fake?

Heroes carry the essence by which they are identified as heroes. And it is that, the hero needs a glorious death, because he is a banner, a manifesto. And this is only achieved with large movements that present a rupture, a revolution. The hero is condemned to suffer to learn, to demand. Obviously, this implies imminent changes that he sustains for himself.

The hero overthrows his determinism, achieves freedom and rises up as an entity that is neither god nor human, is condemned to glorious freedom, defeats himself and lives between the gap between being and not being, and belonging. This is how the hero achieves glory and becomes immortal. His difference sustains him through the times that fail to erode his image.

However, these immortal heroes of Record of Ragnarok they respond solely to the command of a mission they did not choose. Ultimately, that’s why Jack the Ripper is in the lines. The heroes are puppets that are not free in their cultural contexts from which they are torn to fight in the arena.

Record of Ragnarok he limits his heroes by pushing them towards the established structures, infinitely recreating the idea of ​​the heroes of yesteryear and this, paradoxically, takes away their freedom, their revolution.

It reduces the characters to victories, to “combats of men”, when the heroes themselves give for more.

These fake heroes of Record of Ragnarok they seem more and more human, they are no longer indeterminate. They seem like kings, in other words, humans with divinity spirits, to be unattainable, they look for materiality, for them everything is reduced to victories that sustain their heroic authority that is so dazzling that it will sow terror. In this case, punish the heroes.

Not only women, but also heroes are silenced in Record of Ragnarok.

Nikola Tesla window and Buddha

Yes ok, Record of Ragnarok presents Nikola Tesla and the Buddha as heroes for humanity, sets them in their unoriginal terms.

Tesla and Buddha will need the tragic corporeality established from fragile masculinity. That’s right, however, this does not work in the same way as that of femininity, which hides between anguish and longing. This is presented in the admiration of man for man, in how he must be and be approved by the union.

Because the patriarchy does not need punishment or shame, but approval and more support.

So, despite the fact that heroes like Tesla have much more to offer, he will be subjected to the artificiality of a corporeality that resembles the accepted image of the manly, because a hero could not present another, it would diminish him, would tear him to pieces.

For his part, Buddha will maintain the same. Of course, the abilities of the heroes do rest on the construction of their ideals and personal history, but the image in which they are presented distorts, at least, their original proposal, probably on the right track.

Tesla and Buddha represented the possibilities of innovation of Record of Ragnarok.

The hero and the world

yes, the manga Record of Ragnarok It is not finished, it is an entertaining series that focuses on the battles, but in theory it goes further —or postulated possibilities. The idea of ​​divinity and humanity had an immense framework for destructuring. However, Record of Ragnarok He decides to go in directions that fail to sustain the identities of his heroes in an arena that suggests the specialness of his dedication.

Is not that Record of Ragnarok It is a bad anime, but it is limited and replicates characters that reiterate ideological models that invite very little reflection. Obviously, I’m not suggesting that we should start thinking about heroism and divinity in any formal way, but even at rest we think, feel, or dream. Going out is not a possibility, and therefore, Record of Ragnarok could give us so much more.

