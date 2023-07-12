The anime “Record of Ragnarok” (either “Shumetsu no Valkyrie”by its name in Japanese), based on the homonymous manga created by Takumi Fukui and shinya umemurais close to finishing its second season: the second part of it, which includes chapters 11 to 15, will be released in the coming days and will reveal the outcome of the last battles between humans and gods, which will define destiny. of humanity.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of “Record of Ragnarok”

When will the new chapters of “Record of Ragnarok” be released?

The second part of season 2 of the anime, which premiered on January 23 of this year with the release of the first 10 chapters, will consist of 5 episodesthe same ones that can be seen from this Wednesday July 12 and whose plot will focus on the sixth round of the battle, which will have Buddha as the representative of humanity, and Zerofuku, the god of misfortune, as his rival.

Where to see all the episodes of “Record of Ragnarok”?

The anime series, which is directed by the Graphinica studio, premiered on June 17, 2021 and was broadcast exclusively by Netflixsomething that did not change for its second season, so you can enjoy both installments on said streaming platform.

What is the story of “Record of Ragnarok” about?

The Valhalla congress, a meeting of all the gods of the world held every 1,000 years to decide the fate of humanity, has concluded in a near unanimous vote in favor of its complete extinction after seven million years of existence.

The anime is about the battle between humans and gods to decide the extinction of humanity. Photo: Netflix

The only ones to oppose this verdict were the Valkyries, whose leader, Brünnhilde, reminds the congress that, in such a case, humans have one last chance: Ragnarok, a tournament that would pit 13 humans against 13 gods in individual combat. .

In the unlikely event that the humans achieved 7 victories, they would be allowed to live for another 1000 years. Thus begins a series of battles in which the greatest men in history, linked to the Valkyrie sisters through the ‘volund’, will oppose the most powerful deities in order to ensure the salvation of humanity.

