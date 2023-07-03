Netflix, through its YouTube channel dedicated to anime, has released a new official trailer for the second part of the second season of Record of Ragnarok. The release date is July 12, 2023. We recall instead that the first part was published in January. You can see the video below.

The trailer introduces us to some of the characters from the series and indicates that the battle has reached three victories for the gods and two for humans. Obviously in these new episodes (precisely there will be 5, from 11 to 15) they will present us with a lot of fast-paced action, with new backgrounds for the various Record of Ragnarok characters who will take the field.

The series is made from the manga published on Monthly Comic Zenon which has sold more than 14 million copies. The team behind the anime is Graphinica (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, Hello World).