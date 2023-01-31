The first part of Season 2 has been available on Netflix for a few days Record of Ragnarok and to celebrate the airing of the new episodes the model Riiyuuki offers us his Aphrodite cosplay.

For those unfamiliar with it, Record of Ragnarok is an anime that stages fights to the death between gods from all pantheons and humans from all ages in a sort of tournament called Ragnarok in which the fate of the humanity. From this pretext arise exciting clashes and even rather imaginative combinations, such as Zeus vs Adam or Hercules vs Jack the Ripper. In all of this the beautiful goddess Aphrodite does not fight on the front lines, but rather haughtily enjoys the show from the stands.

As we can see, Riiyuuki’s cosplay is quite rigorous, with faithfully reproduced hairstyle and costume. In the second shot there are also the two iconic marble servants of the goddess of love and beauty, who, as in the anime, support her forms.

