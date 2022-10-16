Aphroditefrom the Japanese series Record of Ragnarokcome back among us in this splendid cosplay by krisbeards, which reproduces the character in its most slender and determined form, making it particularly enjoyable.

The cosplayer has perfectly reproduced the costume, with all its fundamental characteristics that highlight the beauty of the character in its strengths, be they the aggressive neckline or the vertical momentum given by the long-limbed figure.

The rest of the goodness of the work you can realize even by yourself, since the cosplay is placed side by side with an image of the original Aphrodite.

Record of Ragnarok is the story of a tournament organized by the gods to decide the fate of mankind. Eager to eliminate what they consider a mistake, the deities are forced to give our species one last chance due to a technicality raised by one of the Valkyries. So men and gods have to face each other in one area. He will win that he will be able to beat his opponents seven times.