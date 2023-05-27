













Record of Ragnarok II will receive the rest of its episodes on Netflix this summer

Part 2 of the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok It will arrive on July 12, 2023. The five chapters will cover one of the most anticipated battles in history, the next fight will focus on Buda and Zerofuku.

In total, the second season Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok It will have fifteen chapters. However, we don’t have a trailer yet, just the official poster that focuses on the fighters.

spoiler alert:

The sixth fight will have Buddha on the side of humanity and Zerofuku (and his subsequent evolution) on the side of the gods. buddha of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok You will have to fight two battles.

Notably the god will fight without a valkyrie companion.

After that, a third installment could adapt the battle between Quin Shi Huang, the Chinese emperor, against Hades and later that of Nikola Tesla, the great scientist of humanity, against Beelzebub.

How many manga chapters does Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok have?

Currently, the manga work is written by Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Chika Aji. Until now, the story has 78 chapters collected in 13 volumes. Ivrea is the Spanish publisher that publishes the manga.

