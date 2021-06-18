Since yesterday, June 17, the anime series RECORD OF RAGNAROK has finally landed on Netflix. Unfortunately, however, shortly after his arrival, innumerable criticisms aimed at the quality of the animations began to land on social networks, defining them definitely not up to par.

But if for some the surprise was bitter, others instead expected it a bit: according to various viewers and fans, one of the warning signs were the trailers, whose quality was quite poor. The only thing that was saved was the dubbing.

Another of the sides that fans liked little about the expressiveness of the characters, who sometimes fail to keep faith with what is proposed in the original manga. Here are some examples:

Note that the guys get to keep their over the top crazy expression, it’s just Brunhilde that got neutered. pic.twitter.com/W7T2RDdFg7 – TGSmurf (@TheGoldenSmurf) June 17, 2021

Have you already immersed yourself in the vision of the series? Were you happy or disappointed too? Let us know in the comments!

Source: DualShockers