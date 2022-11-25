Let’s see this cosplay from Evecharacter of the series Record of Ragnarok, made by shino.zaki2.0 to celebrate the character. Eve, who according to the Bible is the progenitor of mankind, shows herself full of light in these shots, in which her blond hair and particular type of costume, essentially made of leaves, are highlighted.

Also beautiful are the flowers that decorate the hairstyle and the detail of the second photo in which it appears Adamwho extends his arm to his beloved.

Record of Ragnarok is about to return with the second season. Just yesterday the trailer was released which revealed the dates of the second season, which will be streamed on Netflix in two phases: the first ten episodes will arrive on January 26, 2022, while the remaining five will be available during 2023.

Record of Ragnarok is a series based on the manga of the same name by Shinya Umemura, Ajichika and Takumi Fukui. It tells of a tournament in which mankind must win salvation by defeating the gods in one-on-one matches.